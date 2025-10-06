Louisiana Creole Research Association to hold Its 21st Conference in New Orleans

Cultural Migrations: Creole Origins and Communities

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Louisiana Creole Research Association’s (LA Creole’s) 21st Annual Conference weekend, October 18 & 19, 2025, includes the Saturday of noted Conference speakers and genealogical exercises, and a Sunday Brunch. All events are at Xavier University of New Orleans, Louisiana. Registrations for on-line streaming and in-person attendance are available through the LA Creole website, www.lacreole.org . The Conference theme is “Cultural Migrations: Creole Origins and Communities.”The heart of the weekend's activity rests in its day-long Conference program, on Saturday, October 18th, at Xavier University’s Convocation Annex, from 8:15 a.m. until 4:45 p.m. Expert panels and interactive workshops will be presented by leading specialists and scholars of genealogy and history.All presenters will showcase a different aspect of migrations of Louisiana Creoles. From the unique migration of men from India who arrived in New Orleans’ historic Seventh Ward and integrated with its community, to out-migrations from Louisiana to Texas and the West Coast, instructive and informative sessions are planned for both the in-person and virtual attendees. The day’s program ends with the lineage and migration story of Pope Leo IV’s family, who is connected both to southwest Louisiana and New Orleans.Presenters include: Fatima Shaik, Glenn Chambers, Wendy Gaudin, Faustina M. DuCros, Debora Lemelle Donato, Alex Lee, and Jari Honora. All presenters have expertise in Creole history and culture.Two new additions to our Conference Day are: “Creole Bingo,” and “Sing Along in Creole”. In Creole Bingo, your knowledge of and connection with Creole Culture can win you valuable prizes. This “Bingo” calls out cultural items that may be familiar to Conference attendees. The “Sing Along in Creole” plans to be an exciting opportunity to refresh language skills and recall Creole memories in a “fun” way.In addition, the Conference registration fee for the full day includes a complete traditional Creole meal, including GUMBO with its many ingredients from several south Louisiana cultures, making it an authentic Louisiana Creole dish.LA Creole is bringing back a concluding event, “Sunday Brunch,” on October 19, 2025. You may purchase your seat along with your Conference registration fee on the website, www.lacreole.org The Louisiana Creole Research Association (LA Creole) is a New Orleans-based, non-profit that advances family research, provides education and celebrates Creole history and culture.Conference 2025 Flyer Attached. For interview and any queries, contact:Eva Semien Baham, Ph.D. – Contact: profbaham2@gmail.com cell: 985-788-4113

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.