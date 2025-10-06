Scribble Delivers 23% Efficiency Gain for Physicians in Canadian Clinical Simulation Study

Aivida’s AI scribe - Scribble - reduces documentation burden and boosts throughput in virtual care trials

Physicians don’t go into medicine to do paperwork—they want to care for patients. Scribble gives them that time back, while preserving compliance, accuracy, and trust.” — Marcus Wiens

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scribble has been proven to significantly improve clinical efficiency, allowing physicians to spend more time with patients and less on paperwork. In testing at the NAIT Centre for Advanced Medical Simulation, providers using Scribble completed encounters 23% faster on average, with 27% efficiency gains in simple visits and 20% in complex encounters.These results were achieved on first use, with minimal training, underscoring Scribble’s real-world readiness to transform care delivery.“With Scribble, physicians can care for 23% more patients while improving quality, offering a transformative solution that addresses global provider shortages and strengthens healthcare delivery.” — Marcus Wiens, Head of Innovation, Aivida How Scribble WorksScribble listens securely during consultations and generates structured, reference-linked notes in real time. Its zero-hallucination framework ensures accuracy, while its seamless integration reduces after-hours charting and administrative fatigue.While structured intake (via FirstHx ) helped prepare physicians before visits, clinicians consistently identified Scribble’s real-time scribing as the breakthrough that let them focus on patient care instead of documentation.Impact on Healthcare DeliveryWith Scribble, a team of 10 physicians can deliver the same throughput as 12, directly addressing physician shortages while reducing burnout. Providers in the study rated its accuracy as “extremely high”, and most agreed it improved the quality of care delivered.“Physicians don’t go into medicine to do paperwork—they want to care for patients. Scribble gives them that time back, while preserving compliance, accuracy, and trust,” added Marcus Wiens.Next StepsThrough its partnership with Lumeca Health, Scribble will be piloted in 2026 with the Virtual Health Hub in Saskatchewan to measure its impact in real-world, high-volume clinical practice.About AividaFounded in 2023, Aivida builds AI-native healthcare tools that solve one of medicine’s biggest inefficiencies: documentation. Scribble by Aivida is its flagship solution, designed to transcribe, summarize, and structure patient-doctor conversations in real time—without hallucinations.For more information, visit www.aivida.com Media Contact:Marcus WiensAivida Inc.mwiens@aivida.com204-795-9116

