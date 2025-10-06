Voxn Clothing Remains a Pillar in the Boise Fashion Community, with other Sponsors BFW Looks Ahead to a Bold New Chapter with New Support

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boise Fashion Week Kicks Off Fundraising Efforts for Upcoming Season

Powered by Past Sponsors and Innovation Funding from Voxn, BFW Looks Ahead to a Bold New Chapter with New Support

Boise Fashion Week (BFW) is proud to announce the launch of its official fundraising campaign for the upcoming season. Rooted in Idaho’s growing creative community and strengthened by years of collaboration, mentorship, and innovation, BFW continues to evolve as a leading cultural and fashion event in the Pacific Northwest.

As a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, Boise Fashion Week is dedicated to celebrating and nurturing the vibrant talent that defines Idaho’s fashion community. Its mission is to create a dynamic platform that supports emerging designers, fosters creative innovation, and connects local talent with national and global opportunities. From designers and models to makeup artists, stylists, and marketers, BFW champions workforce development across every layer of the fashion industry—from concept to runway.

Voxn Clothing: A Pillar of Fashion Leadership and Innovation

At the heart of Boise Fashion Week’s success stands Voxn Clothing, a Boise-based fashion brand that has served as a pillar in the community and a driving force in shaping the city’s emerging fashion identity. Through countless volunteer hours, funding, mentorship, and hands-on leadership, Voxn has laid the groundwork for sustainable growth in Boise’s creative economy.

Founded on principles of empowerment, craftsmanship, and community connection, Voxn has continuously invested in the next generation of creators. Beyond designing luxury robes and apparel, Voxn has positioned itself as a mentor and movement-builder—helping create the foundation upon which Boise Fashion Week stands today. The company’s innovation funding and ongoing partnership have directly supported the launch of seven student-centered educational programs under the Boise Fashion Week umbrella, transforming fashion education and opportunity across the region.

These initiatives include:

The BFW Internship Program

The BFW Student Designer Program

BFW x Paul Mitchell The Schools

BFW x University of Idaho Apparel Program

BFW x FCCLA Golden Ticket Scholarship

BFW x Boise School District FCS Partnership

BFW x Revive Sustainable Showcase

Each program reflects a shared vision between Voxn and Boise Fashion Week—to make fashion accessible, educational, and empowering for all.

Boise Fashion Week offers students the opportunity to join its production team in a real-world, hands-on environment. Participants earn class credit while gaining valuable experience in fashion show operations, marketing, and event management. The internship program provides direct mentorship from Voxn and BFW professionals, helping students develop career skills, build portfolios, and experience the fast-paced environment of professional fashion production.

Emerging designers enrolled in at least 12 college credit hours can apply for a coveted spot on the BFW runway through this program. By reducing participation fees and offering mentorship support, the program ensures that financial limitations don’t stand in the way of creativity. This initiative empowers students to present their work to the public, receive professional critique, and gain visibility in Idaho’s growing design ecosystem.

Boise Fashion Week’s partnership with Paul Mitchell The Schools creates a bridge between the beauty and fashion industries. Enrolled students gain backstage experience working on live models in a high-energy, professional runway setting. Under the mentorship of experienced stylists, participants develop their technical skills, professionalism, and confidence—preparing them for careers in the beauty and entertainment industries.

Through collaboration with the University of Idaho’s Apparel, Textiles, and Design Program, BFW annually selects one outstanding student to showcase their senior collection on the professional runway. This opportunity provides valuable exposure for Idaho’s top student designers and celebrates academic excellence and creativity within the state’s higher education system.

In partnership with Idaho’s Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) program, BFW awards ten top apparel students with a prestigious “Golden Ticket.” These recipients earn a fully sponsored spot to debut their designs at Boise Fashion Week. The scholarship represents more than a runway moment—it’s a launchpad for future innovators who are reshaping the local fashion landscape.

Through collaboration with Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS) educators across the Boise School District, BFW provides young designers with the chance to present their class projects on a professional stage. The showcase celebrates creativity at the high school level and emphasizes the importance of fashion education and applied learning opportunities. This partnership gives students the confidence and exposure they need to pursue higher education or careers in design, styling, and textile development.

In partnership with Revive at JUMP (Jack’s Urban Meeting Place), Boise Fashion Week shines a spotlight on sustainability and eco-conscious design. Selected designers who focus on upcycled materials, slow fashion, and circular design principles are awarded a featured runway slot. Chosen through a community voting process, these creators represent the next wave of environmentally responsible innovation—bridging artistry and purpose.

A Shared Mission: Building the Future of Fashion in Idaho

Through its collaborative programs, Voxn Clothing and Boise Fashion Week have cultivated a thriving ecosystem where education, artistry, and entrepreneurship intersect. Together, they’ve provided pathways for local talent to grow and created tangible economic and creative impact within the Treasure Valley.

“Voxn’s commitment to giving back—through funding, mentorship, and leadership—has been nothing short of transformative,” said Erica Becker, Executive Producer of Boise Fashion Week. “Their dedication has helped us expand our educational reach, elevate local talent, and show that Boise is not just watching fashion happen elsewhere—it’s creating it here.”

The upcoming fundraising campaign marks an important moment for Boise Fashion Week as it seeks to build on these successes and secure resources to support future showcases, student programs, and career development initiatives. Funds raised will directly benefit runway production, designer showcases, model development, and community outreach, as well as expand industry partnerships that help Idaho talent connect with national audiences.

