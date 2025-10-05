Debut Mystery-Suspense Novel Lilac by A.A. Barton Unveils a Haunting Tale of Loss and Secrets Among Chicago’s Elite

Lilac by A.A. Barton, debut mystery-suspense novel set in Chicago, releasing October 28, 2025.

Debut author A.A. Barton announces Lilac, a mystery-suspense novel about a woman haunted by her father’s disappearance and the dark secrets of powerful people.

I wanted to explore how unprocessed grief shapes us, and how it can quietly steal pieces of who we are.” — A.A. Barton

CHICAGO , IL, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Self-published debut author A.A. Barton releases her mystery-suspense novel, Lilac, a gripping and emotional exploration of grief, corruption, and the secrets that linger in Chicago’s elite circles.“...it hasn’t been the dead who have haunted me, it’s the missing.”With that haunting line, Lilac introduces readers to Cosette Emory, a woman forced to confront the mystery she’s spent years trying to forget—her father’s disappearance. When a cryptic note appears at her door, Cosette is drawn into the glittering yet treacherous world of Chicago’s high society, where privilege and silence protect the powerful.As she searches for the truth, buried secrets begin to surface, forcing Cosette to face painful memories and question how far she’s willing to go for answers. Lilac explores the enduring impact of loss and the dangerous intersections between grief, morality, and the desire for truth.“On the surface, Lilac is a mystery, but beneath that, it’s a story about grief,” says Barton. “I wanted to explore how unprocessed grief shapes us, and how it can quietly steal pieces of who we are. Grief is inevitable, yet no one is truly prepared for how life-altering it is the first time you experience profound loss, especially as a young adult.”About the Author:A.A. Barton is a writer with a lifelong love for mystery, thriller, and suspense fiction. Originally from Northwest Indiana, she spent her youth visiting Chicago on weekends and soaking up summer days along the Lake Michigan dunes. She now lives in Tampa, Florida with her husband and their beloved hairless dogs. Experiencing loss as a young adult—and the journey of navigating that grief—inspired her to write her debut novel, Lilac.Barton engages with readers across Instagram, her author newsletter, and Bookstagram communities, where early ARC readers have praised Lilac for its atmospheric prose and emotional depth.Availability:Lilac releases October 28, 2025, in eBook and paperback formats.Available through Amazon and Barnes & NobleA.A. Barton is a mystery-suspense author whose work blends emotional storytelling with layered secrets and a strong sense of place. Her debut novel Lilac explores grief, class divides, and the dangerous power of silence. Barton lives in Tampa, Florida with her husband and two hairless dogs.Media ContactA.A. BartonEmail: info@aabartonauthor.comWebsite: www.aabartonauthor.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.