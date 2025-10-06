Asgard Northwest, Everett General Contractor, Sponsors 2025 Thunder Run

Before & After: Deck Renovation in Everett, WA

Asgard Northwest, a trusted Everett general contractor, supports the 2025 Thunder Tun while providing home renovation services in Snohomish and King County.

We’re proud to support Everett families not only through quality home renovations and home improvement projects, but also through meaningful community partnerships that make a difference.” — Jason Darling

EVERETT, WA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asgard Northwest, a trusted Everett general contractor specializing in home renovation, remodeling, and home improvement, proudly announces its sponsorship of the 2025 Thunder Run, the annual fundraising event benefiting the Jefferson PTA.

The Thunder Run is Jefferson’s largest annual fundraiser and officially kicks off on October 6, 2025. Proceeds from the event will help fund vital school programs, classroom resources, and enrichment opportunities for students and families throughout the Everett community.

“As a locally owned contracting company, we believe in investing in the communities where we live and work,” said Jason Darling, Owner of Asgard Northwest. “Both owners are proud Jefferson alumni, and my own children now attend Jefferson. Supporting this event means a great deal to us—it’s about giving back to the school that shaped us and continues to shape the next generation. We’re proud to support Everett families not only through quality home renovations and home improvement projects, but also through meaningful community partnerships that make a difference.”

Building Stronger Homes and Stronger Communities

Asgard Northwest has become a go-to general contractor in Everett, WA, known for exceptional craftsmanship, reliability, and personalized service. The company specializes in home renovations, remodels, and residential improvements that help homeowners enhance comfort, function, and property value.

From kitchen and bathroom remodels to full home renovations and exterior upgrades, Asgard Northwest provides start-to-finish project management with a focus on quality materials, communication, and lasting results. Their commitment extends beyond construction—they are deeply invested in the people and neighborhoods they serve.

“Our goal has always been to help families love where they live,” said Darling. “Each home renovation project is an opportunity to improve not just a house, but a homeowner’s daily life. That’s what makes our work so rewarding.”

About Asgard Northwest

Asgard Northwest is a full-service general contractor based in Everett, Washington, serving Snohomish and King Counties. The company specializes in home improvement, remodeling, and renovation services designed to elevate both the aesthetics and functionality of local homes.

With expertise in: Kitchen and bathroom remodels, Full home renovations, Deck and exterior improvements, Custom home upgrades.

Asgard Northwest is dedicated to delivering projects that blend craftsmanship, reliability, and community pride.

For more information about Everett home renovation and home improvement services, visit www.asgardnw.com

