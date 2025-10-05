KFSHRC Highlights AI-Driven Capacity Command Center at London AI in Health Summit

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) showcased the impact of its AI-powered Capacity Command Center at the AI in Health Summit in London, presenting it as a model of how artificial intelligence can transform hospital operations, improve access, and enhance efficiency across complex healthcare systems.The Command Center functions as a centralized digital hub that utilizes predictive analytics, machine learning models, and real-time data visualization to optimize patient flow, bed management, and care coordination across KFSHRC’s network. Since its launch in 2021, it has executed more than 170,000 interventions, contributing to a significant reduction in wait times and improved allocation of critical resources.Leveraging advanced artificial intelligence and predictive analytics, the Command Center served as a key enabler of operational efficiency, contributing significantly to KFSHRC’s achievement in reducing the average emergency department boarding time from more than 13 hours in 2023 to just 3.2 hours by mid-2025—a 75% decrease. This milestone positioned KFSHRC among the top five high-capacity academic medical centers worldwide in emergency care efficiency.By embedding AI into daily operations, the system anticipates demand surges, forecasts patient discharges, and proactively balances workloads across departments. This minimizes bottlenecks, enhances patient safety, and enables faster, data-informed decisions that support both clinical and administrative teams.The initiative reflects KFSHRC’s broader vision of integrating responsible AI across its ecosystem—from predictive care and diagnostics to operational excellence and workforce development—ensuring that digital transformation translates into tangible outcomes for patients and providers.KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 15th globally among the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centres, and recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to Brand Finance 2024. It was also named among the World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2025 by Newsweek magazine.For more information, visit www.kfshrc.edu.sa or contact mediacoverage@kfshrc.edu.sa

