The Arctic This Week Take Five: Week of 29 September, 2025

Emergency Preparedness Exercise Takes Place in Finland

As reported by High North News on October 1, the international exercise Rescue Borealis, focusing on the joint management of major incidents involving chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear substances, has taken place in the city of Oulu in northern Finland. About 600 emergency and preparedness professionals from Finland, Sweden, Norway, and Germany participated in the exercise, including personnel from fire and rescue services, civil defense, police, and the healthcare sector. The aim of the exercise is to strengthen cross-border preparedness and emergency assistance in the Nordic region. (High North News)

Take 1: Exercise Rescue Borealis emphasizes the increasing cooperation in the European Arctic as the security situation in the region becomes more tense and unstable. Chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear (CBRN) threats continue to be a serious and evolving risk for European security. Given their potential for widespread devastation, the need for joint preparedness is essential. Recent Russian attacks on the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine, increasing CBRN proliferation by terrorist organizations, and the new potential for biological agents have all heightened the danger from CBRN threats. Central to the EU’s strategy for managing these risks is rescEU, which is a core part of the EU Civil Protection Mechanism that provides an additional layer of protection against disasters by establishing emergency reserves and capacities. With Finland maintaining two of these strategic stockpiles, rescEU CBRN and rescEU Medical, the nation has a special responsibility for CBRN preparedness and response. Thus, Rescue Borealis serves as a vital exercise to test Finland’s rescue command system, enhance interoperability, and ensure crisis preparedness. The exercise also strengthens cross-border emergency cooperation in the Arctic, which is especially important given the region’s long distances, challenging conditions, and limited infrastructure. As the natural and security environment continues to shift rapidly, civil preparedness in northern communities will likely remain a significant priority. (European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations, Finnish Government, NATO)

Whitehorse Dam Fish Ladder in Deteriorating State

As reported by CBC News on October 1, local communities have called attention to the deteriorating state of the fish ladder at the Whitehorse dam, which usually allows Chinook salmon and freshwater fish like Arctic grayling to safely bypass the dam. Documents posted on the Yukon Water Board registry indicate that timbers in a portion of the fish ladder are deformed and require emergency repairs. The old age of the ladder has also resulted in several ongoing challenges, including leakages, that may have increased the risk of structural failure. (CBC News)

Take 2: The deterioration of the fish ladder at the Whitehorse dam adds to the installation’s contentious history and highlights an ongoing crisis in the Arctic. Multiple species of salmon in the region are facing extreme declines, driven by numerous threats including climate change, habitat loss, rising water temperatures, human-made barriers, and pollution. According to NOAA, the populations of Chinook and chum salmon reached record lows in 2021, falling to 81% and 92% below the 30-year mean, respectively. These dramatic declines have severely affected the Arctic ecosystem, especially the numerous Indigenous communities along the Yukon River that have depended on the species for millennia. For many of these communities, the collapse of salmon stocks has not only substantially increased food insecurity but has also threatened the security of Indigenous culture. More than just for subsistence, fishing practices are infused with and carry on generations of knowledge, customs, stories, and skills. Maintaining these traditions is vital for sustaining Indigenous cultures and sustaining the intense connection between salmon and these local communities. However, with national authorities implementing moratoriums on salmon fishing, many Indigenous communities may not be able to fish for salmon for years to come. Thus, all measures to support the population are critical, including replacing the fish ladder at Whitehorse dam, ensuring that salmon can safely complete their life cycles. (Arctic Council, CBC News, Environmental Protection Agency, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration)

Historic Champions League Match Played in Bodø

As reported by High North News on September 30, a Champions League match was held for the first time above the Arctic Circle as the Northern Norwegian team of Bodø-Glimt played against London-based Tottenham Hotspur FC. The match was hosted at Aspmyra Stadium in Bodø, Norway, and resulted in a 2-2 tie. The Champions League is a prestigious annual soccer tournament organized by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) for Europe’s top club teams. (High North News)

Take 3: The arrival of the Champions League in Bodø is not only a historic moment for northern Norway, but highlights the strengthening of Northern Norwegian identity and culture. Arctic communities in Norway have received increasing recognition in recent years. Rising interest in the Arctic environment and the northern lights has drawn many visitors to the area, resulting in an unprecedented tourism boom. Additionally, international attention on Norway’s northern cities has been further boosted by several other notable achievements, such as Bodø being named as the 2024 European Culture Capital and Tromsø chosen as the 2026 European Youth Capital. Thus, the visibility of the Norwegian High North has steadily grown, helping to bolster senses of identity, community, and belonging. Creating thriving local communities, where people want to live, work, and play, has long been a central part of Norway’s policy for the High North. Although Northern Norway continues to face serious societal challenges ranging from population decline to environmental shifts, the increasing prominence of Northern Norway due to these recent milestones demonstrates the determination, ambition, and capabilities of the region’s people. As Northern Norway continues to strengthen its societies, Bodø/Glimt’s success in the tournament should not only be a source of pride but also serve as a source of inspiration for what can continue to be achieved in the North. (Government of Norway, The Barents Observer, True North, Visit Bodø)

Northernmost Radiation Monitoring Station Opened on Svalbard

As reported by The Barents Observer on September 28, Norway has opened its first permanent air filter monitoring station on Svalbard to serve as a tool for detecting nuclear incidents and leakages of radioactivity entering the high Arctic regions. The station, which will be based in Ny-Ålesund and operated by the Norwegian Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority, supplements Norway’s existing network of air filter stations used to monitor radioactivity. (The Barents Observer)

Take 4: Although radioactive pollution levels in the Arctic are low, radioactivity remains a serious concern and threat to the region’s people and wildlife. Despite its remote location, the Arctic has long been exposed to an array of nuclear sources, both within and outside the region, from atmospheric nuclear weapons tests and nuclear accidents to the ocean dumping of nuclear waste. Russian Arctic waters, in particular, contain large amounts of radioactive material, including discarded reactors, nuclear waste, and scuttled nuclear submarines, totaling nearly 18,000 sunken objects. New potential sources of radiation also continue to grow, increasing the risk of a major accident or contamination. For instance, several new nuclear power plants are being planned in or near the Arctic. Additionally, Russia continues to construct nuclear assets, like submarines and icebreakers, and uses the Arctic as a testing ground for new nuclear-powered, nuclear-armed weapons. The dangers of radiation from Russia have been further exacerbated due to the recent suspension of cross-border cooperation and multilateral frameworks for nuclear safety and assistance. Without foreign technical assistance, Russia may not have the resources or capabilities to fully address a nuclear emergency or radioactive contamination. Given these risks, the monitoring of radioactivity in the Arctic remains essential, and the new permanent air filter monitoring station on Svalbard is an important addition to help keep the region safe. (Arctic Monitoring and Assessment Programme, Arctic Today, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, International Panel on Fissile Materials, The Barents Observer)

Finnish Prime Minister Reinforces Calls for Drone Wall

As reported by Eye on the Arctic on September 26, Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo released a statement highlighting that building a drone wall to secure Europe’s eastern border, including in the High North, is a priority for Finland. The planned drone wall will be a defense system designed to detect, track, and intercept unmanned aircraft from Russia and be part of the EU’s Eastern Flank Watch program. The statement followed a meeting between the prime minister and European Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius about Finland’s role in the project. (Eye on the Arctic)

Take 5: With tensions between Russia and Finland, especially in the North, increasing sharply in recent years, the proposed drone wall is the latest measure in a series of efforts to harden Finland’s national defense. Since its accession to NATO, Finland has faced mounting pressure from Russia. The Nordic nation has observed the reinforcement of Russia’s military presence along the border and has experienced several hybrid operations, including widespread disruptions of GPS and the intentional direction of hundreds of migrants to Finland. In response to these threats, the Finnish government has aimed to construct a defensive barrier across the eastern frontier, increase defense spending to 3 percent of its GDP by 2029, and expand its reservists to be able to mobilize one million citizens by 2031. Yet, despite these efforts, recent Russian incursions into European airspace have revealed gaps in preparedness and response. These challenges are even more acute in the Arctic given the region’s vast distances. For instance, Norwegian authorities revealed that Russian aircraft and fighter jets violated Norwegian airspace three times in 2025, with all incidents taking place in the High North. The new efforts to establish a drone wall along Europe’s eastern border are an important step towards bolstering regional security; however, Finland should also invest in comprehensive aerial surveillance and detection in the Arctic to mitigate potentially greater vulnerabilities from the High North. (EU News, New York Times, Politico, Reuters, The Government of Norway)