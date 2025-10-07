American Hiking Society Logo

American Hiking Society partners with Reuben’s Brews for a Gratituesday celebration on November 4th, 2025 in Seattle, honoring 49 years of trail stewardship.

We’re thrilled to partner with and host American Hiking Society for this Gratituesday. Their work aligns perfectly with our values of sustainability, community connection, and active involvement,” — Grace Robbings, co-founder of Reuben’s Brews and Reuben’s Brews Foundation

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrate Trails, Community, and 50 Years of Stewardship with American Hiking Society at Reuben’s Brews Gratituesday American Hiking Society (AHS), the national voice for America’s hiking community, is proud to partner with Reuben’s Brews for a special fundraising event to celebrate another impactful year of trail stewardship and advocacy. Hosted by Reuben’s Brews as part of their beloved Gratituesday series, the Trails and Outdoors Celebration with American Hiking Society will take place on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, from 4:30 PM to 7:30 PM at Reuben’s Brews Ballard Taproom, located at 5010 14th Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107.This Gratituesday marks the close of AHS’s 49th year and sets the stage for its milestone 50th anniversary in 2026. Guests are invited to raise a pint in support of AHS’s mission to protect and maintain America’s hiking trails and natural spaces. For every pint sold during the event, Reuben’s Brews will donate $1 to American Hiking Society, helping fund the next generation of outdoor leaders, trail maintenance, volunteer programs, and advocacy efforts nationwide.AHS: 49 Years of Trail Advocacy and StewardshipFounded in 1976, American Hiking Society is the only national nonprofit dedicated to preserving foot trails and the hiking experience. Through programs like Volunteer Vacations, Alternative Breaks, and National Trails Day, AHS mobilizes tens of thousands of volunteers annually to maintain trails and promote access for everyone to the outdoors. Year-round and through their annual advocacy event, Hike the Hill, AHS also champions public lands policy and works with federal agencies and Congress to secure funding and responsible stewardship for trails across the country.“AHS envisions a world where everyone feels welcome in the hiking community and has permanent access to meaningful hiking experiences,” said Heather Klein Olson, Executive Director of AHS. This Gratituesday is a celebration of that vision and the incredible community that makes it possible.Reuben’s Brews: Brewing Community and PurposeReuben’s Brews, a family-owned brewery in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood, is known for its award-winning beers and deep commitment to community. Their Gratituesday program supports local nonprofits by donating proceeds from pint sales and providing a welcoming space for organizations to connect with the public.“We’re thrilled to partner with and host American Hiking Society for this Gratituesday. Their work aligns perfectly with our values of sustainability, community connection, and active involvement,” said Grace Robbings, co-founder of Reuben’s Brews and the Reuben’s Brews Foundation.Event DetailsEvent: Reuben’s Brews Gratituesday: Trails and Outdoors Celebration with American Hiking SocietyDate: Tuesday, November 4, 2025Time: 4:30 PM – 7:30 PM (celebration time)Location: Reuben’s Brews – Ballard Taproom (5010 14th Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107) Admission: Free and open to the publicBeneficiary: American Hiking Society (501c(3), Tax ID: 51-0211993) americanhiking.orgAttendees will have the opportunity to meet AHS representatives, learn about trail stewardship, and enjoy Reuben’s signature brews, all while supporting a cause that keeps America’s trails open, safe, and accessible.Join the CelebrationWhether you're a seasoned hiker, a weekend explorer, or simply someone who loves the outdoors, this event is a chance to give back to the trails that give us so much. Come celebrate with us, share your hiking stories, and help AHS prepare for its 50th year of impact.Learn More About:American Hiking SocietyReuben’s Brews GratituesdayAHS Media Contact:Heather Klein OlsonAmerican Hiking Society, Executive Directorhkleinolson@americanhiking.orgAHS Board Contact:Jacob CampAmerican Hiking Society, Board of Directorsjacobcamp@americanhikingboard.orgReuben’s Brews Gratituesday Contact:Liz PfeiferReuben’s Brews, Gratituesday Directorliz@reubensbrews.comGrace RobbingsReuben’s Brews, Co-Foundergrace@reubensbrews.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.