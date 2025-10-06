MedXwaste 4th Annual Franchise Conference Highlights 150% Growth and National Footprint. Providers of Medical Waste Disposal Services and Paper Shredding.

WEST HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MedXwaste, the only medical waste franchise designed specifically for small quantity generator (SQG) locations, is proud to announce its Fourth Annual Franchise Conference, taking place on October 9th and 10th in West Haven, Connecticut.The announcement comes as MedXwaste Franchise celebrates 150% growth since 2023 and achieves coast-to-coast converage. The company’s momentum reflects its unique position at the intersection of two rapidly expanding markets: the U.S. medical waste management industry, projected to exceed $15 billion by 2030, and the secure shredding and IT asset disposition (ITAD) sectors, both of which are growing as businesses face heightened compliance and cybersecurity demands.MedXwaste provides a proven model serving national clients with individual small quantity generator locations, as well as local healthcare providers, laboratories, and businesses requiring compliant, cost-effective waste management. Together with its secure paper shredding division, OnTimeShredding.com, the company delivers a full suite of services tailored to the needs of healthcare, business, and compliance-driven industries. Recent innovations include digital compliance tracking systems and eco-friendly disposal methods, setting a new industry standard for safety and sustainability.Conference HighlightsExpert Speakers:Bob Spurgin, widely recognized as the nation’s leading authority on healthcare waste management policy, training, and compliance. With more than 30 years of experience advising over 200 hospitals, health systems, and major waste service providers, Spurgin authored the EPA Guide for Infectious Waste and a U.S. Congressional report on medical waste management. He has appeared on CNN, PBS, and ABC, and is a frequent speaker at national healthcare conferences. A contributing author to three books and editor of “Environmental Standards for the Healthcare Industry,” Spurgin continues to pioneer efficient training programs that keep medical waste generators, transporters, and treatment companies compliant with federal and state regulations.Tom Adams, a transformational executive coach, advisor, and keynote speaker with more than 20 years of experience serving entrepreneurs, founders, and CEOs. Adams has worked with privately owned companies ranging from startups to $30M enterprises, with particular expertise in B2B services. He also advises on Advisory Board formation and governance, facilitates strategic leadership retreats, and guides businesses using frameworks including EOS, Gazelles, OKRs, and Great Game of Business. A published author of You Are the Logo, Adams has founded multiple ventures, produced and hosted podcasts, and delivered keynote talks on global stages.Franchise Workshops: Hands-on sessions designed to strengthen operations, compliance, and customer service across all MedXwaste and OnTimeShredding.com service lines.Networking Opportunities: Connecting franchise partners with peers, experts, and sponsors supporting MedXwaste’s mission of safety, compliance, and sustainability.The event will also showcase expanded shredding services, ITAD solutions, and mailback programs tailored to client needs.Leadership Perspectives“Over the past five years, MedXwaste has grown from an idea into a thriving national network of franchises with coast-to-coast coverage,” said Sean Fredricks, Founder & CEO of MedXwaste. “This growth demonstrates both the strength of our model and the opportunities it creates for entrepreneurs who want to build successful businesses in their communities, while serving an ever-expanding market in need of safe, sustainable, and specialized waste solutions. Looking ahead, our goal is to double the size of our network within the next two years.”“As the very first franchisee back in 2020, I’ve seen how MedXwaste has built a system where entrepreneurs like me can thrive in a highly regulated industry that usually has a high barrier to entry,” said Josh Adams, MedXwaste’s first franchisee. “What drew me in was the chance to run my own business while knowing I was delivering critical services to local providers and businesses. Over the past four years, I’ve watched the network grow nationwide — and that growth means more opportunities for entrepreneurs, more jobs in local communities, and more clients who can count on safe, sustainable solutions.”About MedXwasteMedXwaste is the only medical waste franchise built for small quantity generator locations, serving both local providers and national clients with individual SQG sites. Its services include medical waste disposal, secure shredding through OnTimeShredding.com, IT asset disposition (ITAD), compliance training, sharps container management, and mailback solutions. With a focus on safety, compliance, and sustainability, MedXwaste helps businesses and healthcare facilities manage waste and sensitive materials responsibly. MedXwaste’s franchise system has grown 150% in just the past two years alone, with franchises now serving clients nationwide.For more information about MedXwaste or franchise opportunities, visit www.medxwaste.com or www.OnTimeShredding.com Media Contact:Sean FredricksFounder & CEO(917) 881-6637press@medxaste.com

Medical Waste Disposal And Paper Shredding

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.