Cannabis Training University Launches $49.99 Monthly Plan Offering Unlimited Cannabis Courses

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cannabis Training University (CTU), the world’s leading online cannabis college and the only accredited cannabis training institution, has announced the launch of a new subscription-based learning model that gives students unlimited access to all courses for only $49.99 per month. Students can enroll instantly, learn on any device, and cancel anytime — creating the first truly flexible, affordable pathway to cannabis education and certification.For more than a decade, CTU has been the global leader in online cannabis education, helping more than 60,000 students worldwide learn the skills needed to launch or advance careers in the cannabis industry. The new subscription plan transforms how people learn about cannabis by making high-quality training available on demand — just like Netflix.“We wanted to remove every barrier to cannabis education,” said Jeff Zorn, CEO of Cannabis Training University. “Our new $49.99/month subscription lets anyone learn what they want, when they want, without large upfront costs or time limits. It’s the most affordable, flexible, and comprehensive cannabis training program ever created.”CTU’s subscription includes access to the entire Master of Cannabis Certificate Program, which covers every corner of the cannabis industry — from cultivation and cooking to law, medicine, and business. Each course is designed by industry experts and continuously updated to reflect the latest research, regulations, and market trends.Included in the $49.99/Month Plan📚 Unlimited streaming access to all CTU courses and certifications🌿 Comprehensive training in cultivation, extractions, cooking, medicine, budtending, and business💻 Available on all devices — phone, tablet, laptop, or desktop🎓 Instant certificates to enhance resumes and job applications🔁 Cancel anytime with no hidden fees or contractsThe program is ideal for anyone looking to start or grow a career in cannabis , from new industry entrants and job seekers to dispensary employees and aspiring entrepreneurs. Employers in the cannabis space are also turning to CTU to train teams efficiently through group subscription access.“The cannabis industry is growing faster than ever, and education is the key to entering it,” Zorn added. “Whether you want to grow your own cannabis plants, start a business, or get hired at a dispensary, CTU gives you everything you need to succeed — at a fraction of traditional education costs.”Since 2009, Cannabis Training University has been recognized as the most trusted name in online cannabis education, accredited for its curriculum depth, regulatory accuracy, and global reach. With legalization spreading worldwide, CTU’s new Netflix-style learning model offers a modern, affordable gateway for anyone ready to join the booming cannabis economy.Enrollment is now open. Students can sign up in minutes and begin streaming courses immediately from anywhere in the world. No prior experience or education needed.About Cannabis Training University (CTU)Founded in 2009, Cannabis Training University is the world’s leading online cannabis education platform, offering accredited certifications in cannabis cultivation, cooking, medicine, business, and law. CTU has trained more than 60,000 students globally and continues to set the standard for cannabis education with expert-led curriculum and flexible, on-demand learning.Media Contact:Cannabis Training University📧 support@cannabistraininguniversity.com

