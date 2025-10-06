FinAi News - Where Finance Meets Intelligence

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today Royal Media announced the rebrand of Bank Automation News to FinAi News , where finance meets intelligence, reflecting the company’s sharpened focus on the transformative power of artificial intelligence in financial services.The rebrand marks the fourth evolution of Royal Media’s banking technology brand, which has been a leader in tracking industry transformation since 2009. The brand launched as Bank360, then became Bank Innovation as fintech innovation swept through the industry, later Bank Automation News to report on the automation era, and now emerges as FinAi News. Each evolution has mirrored the technologies reshaping financial services, from early digital transformation to the AI revolution.“The AI Revolution now rivals the Internet Revolution of the late 1990s. And we intend FinAi News to be your most valuable information resource — beyond even ChatGPT — on the AI Banking Revolution,” said JJ Hornblass, CEO of Royal Media.FinAi News, which takes its name from an adaptation of FinTech, will expand its editorial coverage across five categories: Banking, Lending, Payments, Risk & Security, Strategy, and Archive, offering in-depth analysis of how AI is transforming every corner of the enterprise. Coverage will focus intently on the questions shaping the industry: How is AI being used? What are the margin implications? What are the compliance challenges? How are financial institutions maintaining — or losing — their competitive advantages? These are some of the core questions FinAi News will tackle.Alongside its enhanced coverage, FinAi News will launch two new events in 2026: FinAi Banking Summit — March 2–3, 2026, at the Westin DenverA focused forum for banking executives deploying AI at scale across payments, fraud, risk, and operations that replaces the Bank Automation Summit.FinAi Lending Summit — Fall 2026, details forthcomingAn event dedicated to lenders in auto finance, mortgage, personal loans, student loans, and credit cards — spotlighting how AI is reshaping credit decisioning, servicing, and customer experience.FinAI News, part of Royal Media’s suite of specialized information brands, is designed to be the definitive resource for financial services professionals who want to maximize the most profound technological advances of our day.“We are still at the beginnings of FinAi transformation in banking,” Hornblass said. "FinAi News will be an engine for even greater transformation in the years to come.”About Royal MediaRoyal Media, established in 1995, is a leading business information and media company serving professionals in specialized industries. Our diverse mix of brands have in common a single mission: to provide insights to businesses. Our brands include FinAI News, Auto Finance News, Equipment Finance News, and Cargo Facts.

