"Connections" – Meranda Vieyra's Business Development Book Released by American Bar Association®

"Connections" by Meranda Vieyra

Meranda Vieyra, acclaimed law firm marketing professional, releases her first book titled "Connections," published by the American Bar Association

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meranda Vieyra is thrilled to announce the release of "Connections," a groundbreaking book published by the American Bar Association, designed as a master class in business development and personal marketing expressly for lawyers, law firm owners, and legal marketing professionals at any stage of their careers.

"Connections" isn't just another legal industry book—it's the essential first installment of an innovative business development system, offering attorneys a must-have resource and toolkit that has never been available in the legal community before. As both a practical guide and a source of inspiration, this book empowers legal professionals to develop and execute effective, sustainable business development and personal marketing strategies that drive client engagement and generate lasting relationships.

From step-by-step methods to engaging real-world stories, "Connections" shows how any lawyer, from solo practitioners to associates in mid-sized law firms to national law firm leaders, can transform business development from a daunting chore to a rewarding and manageable process on an individual level. The unique insights revealed in "Connections" and its forthcoming companion resources equip legal professionals with the skills and actionable strategies necessary to expand their client base, enhance their personal brand, and achieve meaningful success.

The legal profession is changing—and so is the way lawyers connect and build their businesses. With its clear, approachable style and a wealth of relevant examples, "Connections" is the resource attorneys have been waiting for.

"Connections" is available now from major retailers, including the American Bar Association and Amazon.

About the Author

Meranda Vieyra is the founder and CEO of Denver Legal Marketing LLC, bringing more than twenty years of experience in the legal community to her work. Recognized nationally as a leading authority in law firm marketing and business development, Meranda has helped countless attorneys, solo practitioners, and law firms across the country increase their visibility, expand their client base, and establish sustainable practices.

Her award-winning career spans legal marketing strategy, diversity and inclusiveness initiatives, business development coaching, and recruitment for firms of all sizes. Meranda's thought leadership has been featured in top publications, and she is a frequent presenter and educator for bar organizations, including national, local, and specialty bar associations. Named one of Colorado's Top 25 Most Powerful Women in Business, Meranda has committed her career to helping lawyers at every professional level unlock their business development potential. With "Connections," Meranda shares her unique, actionable insights—gained from decades in the trenches—providing readers with the practical tools, clarity, and encouragement needed to succeed in today's evolving legal marketplace.

Contact:

www.denverlegalmarketing.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.