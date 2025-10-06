Aurora VPN Donates School Supplies to Nasir Khusrow Model Academy in GhulkinGojal Hunza

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aurora VPN has donated essential school supplies to children ages 6 to 8 at Nasir Khusrow Model Academy in GhulkinGojal Hunza, ensuring that students are well-prepared as they start the new school year. The donation, which included notebooks, pencils, erasers, and rulers, helps ease the financial burden on families in the area and gives children the tools they need for a successful academic journey.Teachers at the academy distributed the supplies to first- and second-grade students, enabling each child to feel ready and confident for their first day of school. The contribution not only provided practical materials but also fostered a sense of enthusiasm and excitement among the students as they embarked on their learning journey.Aurora VPN’s donation is a part of its ongoing commitment to supporting education in underserved areas. By providing essential supplies, the company is helping to create opportunities for children in remote communities, reinforcing the importance of early education. This initiative reflects Aurora VPN’s broader mission to promote educational empowerment and to ensure that children, regardless of their location, have access to the resources they need to succeed.This donation also aligns with Aurora VPN’s wider social impact programs, which focus on offering secure internet access while investing in educational projects that empower individuals and communities.About Aurora VPNAurora VPN offers secure, reliable internet services with a strong focus on privacy and expanding opportunities for its users. The company is dedicated to supporting communities through various initiatives, especially in the area of education.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.