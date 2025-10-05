Vertical Chiropractic® of Sarasota Earns 2025 Top Honors: Platinum Winner “Best of SRQ” and "Best of Florida Regional"

State Street | Downtown Sarasota

Vertical Chiropractic is the 2025 Best Chiropractor Award Winner: Platinum “Best of SRQ” by SRQ Magazine and "Best of Florida Regional" by GuideToFlorida.com

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vertical Chiropracticis proud to announce that it has been honored with two distinguished awards in 2025: Platinum Winner, Best Chiropractor in Sarasota in SRQ Magazine’s Best of SRQ and the Best of Florida Regional Award by Guide To Florida for corrective chiropractic care. These recognitions underscore the practice’s commitment to excellence in patient care, clinical skill, and community impact.Double Crown Recognition• Platinum Winner, Best Chiropractor in Sarasota – This top local honor, chosen by readers of SRQ Magazine, reflects the trust and satisfaction of the Sarasota community.• Best of Florida Regional Award – Elevating Vertical Chiropracticto a statewide level, this award acknowledges outstanding chiropractic service and leadership across Florida.“Our entire team is deeply honored by this recognition,” said Dr. Bobby Fano, DC, MS, DGCSS, founder of Vertical Chiropractic. “These awards are not just trophies—they represent the relationships, lives changed, and communities served. We are especially grateful for our patients and other local downtown businesses who trusted us enough to vote, refer, and partner with us in their health journeys.”Why Vertical ChiropracticStands OutVertical Chiropracticspecializes in the Gonstead Method , known for its precision and patient-specific care. The practice focuses on:• Correcting spinal alignment to restore nervous system function• Reducing pain and improving mobility• Faster healing of common and complex extremity conditions• Supporting pediatric, sports, and everyday wellness needs• Providing results-driven care with integrity, compassion, and accountability• Sarasota's most accomplished Gonstead chiropractor and Gonstead extremity expert• Certified in Webster's Technique for prenatal and pregnancy careSince opening its doors, Vertical Chiropractichas aimed to be more than a clinic—it aspires to be a health partner that empowers individuals and families to live vertically aligned lives with the highest levels of energy and vitality.Community ThanksWinning these awards would not have been possible without the support of the Sarasota and Southwest Florida communities. It was your votes, referrals, and faith in our work that made this possible. Thank you for being a part of our story.About Vertical ChiropracticVertical Chiropracticis the Sarasota and Lakewood Ranch area's premier chiropractic practice, specializing in the Gonstead Technique for spinal correction and extremity care. Their experienced chiropractors care for adults, children, pregnant moms, athletes, and auto accident victims. Founded 15 years ago by Dr. Bobby Fano DC, Vertical Chiropracticis dedicated to delivering results-driven, patient-centered care in a supportive, professional, and family-friendly environment.

Get Adjusted, Do Good by Dr. Bobby Fano, DC

