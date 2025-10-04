Global Challenge Launched to Reset Mental Chaos

The YANA Method opens its 7-Day Mental Chaos Reset Challenge to all worldwide this Mental Health Day, October 10.

HONG KONG, CENTRAL, HONG KONG, October 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The YANA Method, a maternal self-care and breathwork platform, today announced the public launch of its 7-Day Mental Chaos Reset Challenge on October 10, World Mental Health Day.Originally piloted with a small group of “Founding Mamas,” the challenge is now being made available worldwide for all mothers navigating stress, overwhelm, and mental fatigue. The initiative provides simple, science-aligned daily practices designed to calm the nervous system, improve resilience, and create calmer connections at home.“Mental overload affects families across geographies and income levels,” said Heanney Banks, Founder of The YANA Method. “This movement is about giving every mother small, reliable practices she can return to daily. The aim is steadiness, not perfection.”The challenge focuses on short, accessible practices, including:- 5-minute stress relief for mothers- Bedtime breathing exercises for moms- Calm reset for anxious moms- Daily nervous system regulation routinesThese are supported by guided sessions for stress management for working moms, tools for postpartum anxiety relief, and mindful resets for overwhelmed parents. Each practice is under 15 minutes and requires no special equipment—making them for even the busiest mothers.The program is delivered through The YANA Method’s mobile platform, featuring:1. Virtual breathwork classes for moms 2. Daily mindfulness resets3. Nervous system regulation modules4. Practical guidance for real-life scenarios like morning routines, school drop-offs, and bedtime transitionsThe October 10 launch marks the beginning of a global movement for maternal mental health, encouraging mothers worldwide to join the 7-day journey, share reflections, and inspire calmer, more connected homes.As part of the campaign, participants will gain free trial access to the YANA app, receive community support through digital channels, and be invited to share their stories as part of a growing global conversation around motherhood and mental health.Organizations and community groups are encouraged to explore collaboration opportunities that expand access to these practical, low-cost supports for mothers.About The YANA MethodThe YANA Method is a wellness platform designed for mothers. It focuses on brief, repeatable practices that support stress management and nervous system regulation. The platform’s library includes guided breathwork, emotional regulation exercises, and short-form sessions built to fit seamlessly into daily routines.

