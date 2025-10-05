Happy Hideouts Strengthens ACON Partnership and Expands Premium Family Leisure Range Across the UK

Happy Hideouts: UK retailer of premium family play products including trampolines, climbing frames, and more. A family enjoying their new ACON 15ft garden trampoline, supplied by Happy Hideouts with fast UK delivery. A family garden brought to life with a premium climbing frame from Happy Hideouts.

After strong growth with ACON trampolines, Happy Hideouts expands its UK offering with Intex pools, inflatable spas, and premium indoor leisure products.

ACON’s growth in the UK has been incredible. Together, we’re making premium trampolines and other family leisure products more accessible to homes nationwide.” — Warren Newbery

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Happy Hideouts , a UK-based retailer specialising in family play and leisure products, has announced an expanded partnership with ACON trampolines following a year of exceptional growth and increasing brand awareness across the UK. The strengthened collaboration builds on the success of 2024 and marks the next step in Happy Hideouts’ continued expansion into premium outdoor and indoor leisure ranges.Since partnering with ACON, Happy Hideouts has seen strong demand for the Finnish brand’s high-performance trampolines, renowned for their superior build quality, safety features, and the best bounce in the business. The company’s expanded role will make ACON trampolines more widely available to UK families through increased stockholding, faster delivery, and closer collaboration with other retailers across the country.ACON TRAMPOLINE GROWTHIn just one year, Happy Hideouts has helped ACON gain significant traction in the UK market. Families have responded positively to ACON’s durability and performance, with sales growth exceeding expectations and customer feedback consistently highlighting the brand’s quality and longevity.“ACON has achieved incredible growth in a short space of time, and it’s clear families recognise the difference,” said Warren Newbery, one of the founding directors of Happy Hideouts. “Our partnership gives us the opportunity to expand distribution, improve access, and ensure every customer enjoys a first-class experience from purchase to play.”By holding UK stock and providing expert guidance, Happy Hideouts ensures that families receive their garden trampolines quickly and confidently, backed by a team that understands both the technical and practical sides of active family play.POOL AND OUTDOOR LEISURE EXPANSIONAlongside its work with ACON, Happy Hideouts is broadening its outdoor leisure range with the addition of Intex pools — a globally recognised brand known for durable, easy-to-install above-ground pools. The retailer is also introducing inflatable spas, offering families affordable, flexible options for relaxation and outdoor enjoyment.These new additions position Happy Hideouts as a one-stop shop for families looking to create versatile outdoor spaces that balance fun, fitness, and downtime.GROWING INDOOR LEISURE RANGEHappy Hideouts is also expanding into premium indoor products designed for year-round entertainment. The new lineup includes RS Barcelona pool tables, table football, and arcade machines — bringing family fun indoors for all seasons.This development reflects the company’s goal of helping families connect and stay active throughout the year, not just in the summer months.“Families are increasingly investing in products that bring them together, indoors and out,” added Newbery. “By expanding our range with trusted brands like Intex and RS Barcelona, we’re giving customers more ways to enjoy quality time, whatever the weather.”STRENGTHENING KEY BRAND RELATIONSHIPSHappy Hideouts also continues to grow alongside leading European brands BERG and EXIT Toys, offering a diverse selection of trampolines, climbing frames, and play equipment. The company plans to maintain its strong relationships with these manufacturers while exploring new partnerships to meet customer demand for premium-quality leisure products.A FOCUS ON QUALITY AND SERVICEHappy Hideouts has built its reputation on expertise, transparency, and a genuine commitment to customer care. With a background in physical education and trampoline coaching, the team offers personal advice to help families find the right fit for their home and lifestyle.“Parents value clear, honest guidance — especially when investing in larger products,” said Newbery. “We take the time to understand each family’s needs so they can make confident choices that last.”LOOKING AHEADWith a growing product portfolio and strengthened partnerships across multiple premium brands, Happy Hideouts continues to position itself as a leading UK retailer for family leisure and activity products. Its ongoing collaboration with ACON represents a key milestone in its strategy to bring world-class equipment to more British homes while maintaining its family-first approach.

