New launch: Strategic Business Optimization helps small businesses grow with expert consulting and proven strategies.

Strategic Business Optimization

Dr. Okera Jenkins launches SBO to help small businesses grow profitably with expert business consulting, planning, marketing, and Lean Six Sigma management.

Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, yet many new owners face barriers or miss critical steps along the way.” — Dr. Okera Jenkins

OAKLAND, MD, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Strategic Business Optimization, LLC (SBO), founded by Dr. Okera Jenkins, officially launches today to deliver expert consulting services designed to help entrepreneurs and small businesses convert ideas into scalable and profitable ventures.Based in Maryland, SBO offers consulting in business plan development, strategic marketing, competitor and market research, and Lean Six Sigma management. Through a transparent, step-by-step approach and clear pricing, SBO empowers business owners with the clarity and confidence to optimize their operations and accelerate growth.“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, yet many new owners face barriers or miss critical steps along the way,” said Dr. Jenkins. “We strive to eliminate that uncertainty by providing proven strategies and straightforward guidance that lead to growth and long-term success.”Launch Special OfferTo celebrate this launch, SBO is offering an Early-Bird Business Starter Package, normally valued at $800, for just $500. This special price is available to clients who subscribe to SBO’s email list by November 1, 2025.This introductory offer is crafted to give early clients full access to SBO’s comprehensive services—without barriers—so they can build or refine their ventures with confidence from Day 1.About Strategic Business Optimization (SBO)Strategic Business Optimization, LLC works with startups and small businesses to build sustainable, scalable organizations. By combining strategic planning, market analysis, marketing strategy, and process improvement through Lean Six Sigma, SBO helps clients reduce waste, streamline operations, and increase profitability. Founded by Dr. Okera Jenkins, a Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) specializing in Strategic Marketing and a Certified Business Consultant (CBC), SBO integrates academic insight with real-world expertise to guide entrepreneurs toward measurable growth and long-term success.Learn more or schedule a free consultation at www.strategicbusinessoptimization.com and visit SBO’s official blog, The B.O.B. — The Business Optimization Blog.

Strategic Business Optimization

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.