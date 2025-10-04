Oh Mama Software Ltd Announces Indiegogo Launch of MamaCRM, Positioned as the World’s First Social Media–Focused CRM

MamaCRM Registered Trademark Oresti Michael Founder & CEO of MamaCRM

Oh Mama Software Ltd announced the launch of its Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign that will provide early participants with access to a private Beta version.

MamaCRM is here to empower businesses and marketers to grow. Through Indiegogo, we’re giving early supporters access to shape the future of social media CRM while enjoying big savings” — Oresti Michael

NICOSIA, STROVOLOS, CYPRUS, October 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oh Mama Software Ltd today announced the launch of its Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign for MamaCRM , a platform that combines social media management, AI-powered marketing strategy, and customer relationship management (CRM). The campaign will provide early participants with access to a private Beta version ahead of the global rollout.As businesses expand their digital presence, managing multiple social platforms has become increasingly complex. Marketing teams are expected to coordinate strategy, monitor performance, publish content, and track customer relationships, often relying on a patchwork of disconnected tools. MamaCRM has been developed to address this challenge by bringing these functions into one unified system.“Businesses are managing more social channels than ever while trying to keep strategy and customer data aligned,” said Oresti Michael, Founder & CEO of Oh Mama Software Ltd. “MamaCRM was designed to simplify this process by uniting marketing tools, analytics, and CRM functionality in one platform.”Key Features of MamaCRMSocial Media ManagementMamaCRM allows teams to schedule, publish, and analyze campaigns across leading platforms including Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, X (formerly Twitter), YouTube, and Google My Business. Instead of switching between multiple applications, users can coordinate campaigns from a single dashboard, improving efficiency and reducing the risk of errors.AI Strategy ToolsThe platform integrates strategy directly into daily workflows. Automated SWOT and 4Ps analyses help marketing teams understand strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats, as well as refine product positioning. The AI Composer assists with creating captions, briefs, and campaign ideas, while a library of more than 50 evergreen content suggestions provides inspiration for different marketing objectives.CRM IntegrationUnlike traditional social media management tools that focus only on content and analytics, MamaCRM incorporates customer relationship management. Users can manage tasks, leads, contacts, and deals in the same system where campaigns are planned and executed. This integration makes it easier to connect marketing activity with business outcomes.Analytics DashboardMamaCRM offers consolidated reporting for both organic and paid campaigns. Marketers can view performance across platforms in real time, identify trends, and make adjustments without logging into each channel separately. The goal is to give decision-makers clearer visibility into return on investment from social media activity.Crowdfunding CampaignThe Indiegogo campaign , opening this month, is designed to involve early participants in shaping the platform. Beta users will be able to test features, explore the interface, and provide direct feedback that will inform future development. This approach reflects Oh Mama Software Ltd’s commitment to building tools in collaboration with the professionals who use them.The campaign also highlights the growing role of crowdfunding in technology development. By engaging directly with marketers, agencies, and business owners at an early stage, MamaCRM aims to ensure that the platform evolves to meet real-world needs. Early participants will not only gain access to the Beta but will also contribute to refining the product for its eventual public release.About Oh Mama Software LtdOh Mama Software Ltd, is a technology company focused on developing innovative solutions at the intersection of marketing, social media management, artificial intelligence, and customer relationship management. MamaCRM is its flagship product, created to empower marketing professionals and businesses navigating the increasing complexity of social media.With the launch of this campaign, Oh Mama Software Ltd continues its mission to simplify marketing workflows and provide organizations with tools that connect strategy, execution, and customer relationships in one place.Further information about the campaign is available at www.mamacrm.com

The story, The vision, The Impact

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.