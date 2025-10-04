Office of the Governor – News Release – Gov. Green Travels to Japan and San Francisco
GOVERNOR GREEN TRAVELS TO JAPAN AND SAN FRANCISCO
October 3, 2025
HONOLULU – Governor Josh Green will travel to Japan on Saturday, October 4. While in Japan, Governor Green will have business meetings and strengthen ties with Japanese officials and dignitaries. He will encourage Japanese travelers and international sports teams to visit Hawai‘i.
Governor Green will also join Okinawan leaders to participate in events marking the 125th anniversary of Okinawan immigration to Hawai‘i and reaffirm the Hawai‘i–Okinawa Partnership on Clean and Efficient Energy Development and Deployment.
Following his program in Japan, Governor Green will travel to San Francisco to speak at the Dreamforce Conference at the invitation of Salesforce Chair and CEO Marc Benioff.
Governor Green is scheduled to return to Honolulu on Wednesday, October 15. During his absence, Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke will serve as acting Governor from midday October 4 through midday October 15.
