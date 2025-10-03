14 Members of a Transnational Criminal Organization known as La V Charged with Drug Trafficking and Firearms Crimes—Two Remain Fugitives

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – A federal grand jury issued a superseding indictment on September 25, 2025, charging 14 members of a transnational criminal organization from the municipality of Camuy with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, possession, and distribution of controlled substances, firearms violations, and money laundering, announced W. Stephen Muldrow, United States Attorney for the District of Puerto Rico. This investigation was led by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), the United States Postal Service Office of Inspector General (USPS-OIG), United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Defendants [3] Victor Hernandez and [9] Yamil González-Vargas remain at large and are considered fugitives. Members of the public with information concerning their whereabouts may contact HSI’s sector San Juan communication center at (787) 729-6969 or HSI’s Tip Line at (866) 347-2423 and https://www.ice.gov/webform/ice-tip-form.

“One of our top priorities continues to be the disruption and dismantling of violent drug trafficking organizations, at every level,” said U.S. Attorney Muldrow, U.S. Attorney for the District of Puerto Rico. “The result of this joint operation, with the collaboration of our state counterparts, shows our commitment to making our communities safer.”

“We will not allow drug smugglers, money launderers, and weapons traffickers, to threaten the safety of our communities. HSI is focused in identifying criminal networks that fuel violence, destabilize neighborhoods, and prey on our children and families. The message is clear, we will continue to strike at every level these organizations, cutting off their profits, seizing their weapons and ensuring that those responsible face justice,” said Rebecca González-Ramos, Special Agent in Charge, HSI San Juan (Puerto Rico & U.S. Virgin Islands).

The superseding indictment alleges that from 2021 through September 25, 2025, [1] Emilio Lopez-Vargas led a continuing criminal enterprise, responsible for the importation and distribution of hundreds of kilograms of cocaine for substantial profit. As set forth in the superseding indictment and other court filings, “La V” was a large-scale drug trafficking organization directed by [1] Emilio Lopez-Vargas based out of Camuy, Puerto Rico, that operated in coordination with Dominican Republic sources of supply (the “La V” or the “Lopez-Vargas Drug Trafficking Organization”). La V used boats to import multi-kilogram shipments of cocaine from the Dominican Republic into Puerto Rico. Some of the boats that were utilized by La V had hidden compartments designed to conceal the cocaine. Upon the arrival of the cocaine shipments to Puerto Rico, portions of the cocaine would be distributed and sold throughout Puerto Rico. Other portions of the cocaine shipments would be shipped to the continental United States via a global logistics company and the United States Postal Service. La V utilized employees of the United States Postal Service and a global logistics company to protect the shipments of cocaine sent to the continental United States. Once the cocaine was transported to the continental United States members of the organization would cut the cocaine with adulterants and repackage it for greater profit. Members of the organization would then provide samples of cocaine to end users to test the quality of the cocaine. Finally, La V would distribute the cocaine to end users. In Puerto Rico, members of the drug organization would store fentanyl and cocaine at residences where it was packaged for distribution and finally distributed to end users. Members of the La V also transported firearms from Puerto Rico to the Dominican Republic via vessels generating substantial income and profit. The drug proceeds were then laundered back to Puerto Rico.

Defendants [1] Emilio Lopez-Vargas and [2] John Lopez-Peralta were responsible for the coordination and the importation of cocaine into the United States from their contacts in the Dominican Republic. They procured boats with hidden compartments and [1] Emilio Lopez- Vargas also shipped firearms to the Dominican Republic.

Members of La V, including [1] Emilio Lopez-Vargas, [4] Axel Manuel Cardec-Lugo,[5] Richard Romero-Rodriguez, [10] Jeiric Gilberto Ramos-Rodriguez, and [14] Whilhelm Lopez-Afanador shipped packages containing cocaine through the mail to members of the organization located the continental United States. The packages would contain kilogram quantities of cocaine. Members of the organization would store the proceeds of the cocaine sales in various stash houses and make periodic commercial flights returning to Puerto Rico with large sums of United States currency stored in suitcases, or the proceeds would be laundered back into the organization. [4] Axel Manuel Cardec-Lugo was an employee of a global logistics company and would provide information to [1] Emilio Lopez-Vargas about shipments. Members of law enforcement seized approximately 203 kilograms from packages in which [4] Axel Manuel Cardec-Lugo was the courier.

The defendants charged in the drug trafficking conspiracy are:

[1] Emilio Lopez-Vargas, also known as “Macanita” and “La M”,

[2] John Lopez-Peralta, also known as “Macana”,

[3] Victor Omar Hernandez, also known as “El Indio” and “Vic”,

[4] Axel Manuel Cardec-Lugo, also known as “Axel Carde-Lugo” and “Maquina”,

[5] Richard Romero-Rodriguez, also known as “Riche”,

[6] Owen Alexander Roman-Ramos, also known as “La O”,

[7] Kevin Orlando Collazo-Fernandez, also known as “Maluma”,

[8] Noel Mercado-Rosa, also known as “Sangre”,

[9] Yamil Yaniel Gonzalez-Vargas, also known as “Yamo”,

[10] Jeiric Gilberto Ramos-Rodriguez,

[11] Carlos Ramon Santiago-Velazquez, also known as “Gordo”

[12] Hector Armando Roa-Ramos,

[13] Jovanni Perez-Garcia, also known as “Jova” and “Jomo”,

[14] Whilhelm Lopez-Afanador, also known as “Wille Bombe”,

Nine defendants are charged in Count twelve with conspiracy to possess firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Assistant U.S. Attorney (AUSA) and Chief of the Asset Recovery, Money Laundering, and Transnational Organized Crime Section Myriam Y. Fernández-González, Deputy Chief of the Asset Recovery, Money Laundering, and Transnational Organized Crime Section Maria L. Montañez-Concepción and AUSA Ryan R. McCabe are prosecuting the case.

If convicted of the drug charges, the defendants face a minimum sentence of 10 years, and up to life in prison. The defendants charged with possession of machineguns in furtherance of drug trafficking face a sentence of thirty years to life in prison, consecutive to the sentence imposed on the drug charges.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime.

All defendants charged in the drug conspiracy are facing a narcotics forfeiture allegation of $11,000,000. The property to be forfeited includes, but is not limited to, the properties listed in the Continuing Criminal Enterprise Forfeiture Allegation of the superseding indictment.

An indictment is merely an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.



