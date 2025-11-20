Portland Man Pleads Guilty to Arson at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Building

PORTLAND, Ore.— A Portland man pleaded guilty today to arson at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office in South Portland.

Trenten Edward Barker, 34, pleaded guilty to Arson of a Federal Building.

According to court documents, on June 11, 2025, a group of individuals began constructing a barricade of large objects and debris against the vehicle gate of the ICE building to prevent law enforcement officers from exiting through the gate. Barker lit a flare from his backpack and threw it onto the pile of debris. The flare ignited the debris, causing a fire to start.

On October 22, 2025, Barker was charged by information with Arson of a Federal Building.

Barker faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a 250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release. He will be sentenced on March 4, 2026, before a U.S. District Court Judge.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and Portland Police Bureau. The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.