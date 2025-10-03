Three Individuals Charged in Federal Court in Chicago with Using Their Vehicles to Impede and Interfere with the Work of Federal Agents

CHICAGO – Three individuals have been charged in federal court in Chicago with using their vehicles to impede and interfere with the work of federal agents in the Chicago area.

The charges allege that two of the three defendants rammed their vehicles into vehicles being driven by federal agents, while the third defendant rear-ended a federal law enforcement vehicle, according to criminal complaints filed today in U.S. District Court in Chicago.

The defendants have made their initial appearances in federal court. The charges are as follows:

WIDMAN OSBERTO LOPEZ FUNES, 18, of Bensenville, Ill., is charged with felony assault of a federal officer and depredation of U.S. property. Lopez Funes was driving a vehicle in Bensenville, Ill., on Oct. 1, 2025, when he allegedly forcibly struck a vehicle being driven by officers from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations.

MIGUEL ESCARENO DE LOERA, 20, of Woodridge, Ill., is charged with felony assault of a federal officer. De Loera was driving a vehicle in Woodridge, Ill., on Oct. 2, 2025, when on three occasions he allegedly forcibly struck a vehicle being driven by officers from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations.

JOEL GONZALEZ, 23, of Chicago, is charged with forcibly impeding and interfering with a federal officer, a misdemeanor. Gonzalez was driving a vehicle in Chicago on Oct. 2, 2025, when he allegedly impeded and interfered with a group of vehicles being driven by agents from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The federal charges were announced by Andrew S. Boutros, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, and Matthew J. Scarpino, Special Agent-in-Charge of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations in Chicago.

The public is reminded that a complaint contains only charges and is not evidence of guilt. The defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.