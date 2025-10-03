Honduran National Charged with Assaulting 2 Federal Officers at a Karnes Immigration Processing Center

SAN ANTONIO – A Honduran national made his initial appearance in a federal court in San Antonio on Thursday, charged with assaulting two detention officers at the Karnes County Immigration Processing Center.

According to court documents, Jorge Alberto Maradiaga-Carias began arguing with a detention officer (DO) and refused to comply with the officer’s instructions, making provocative gestures toward the officer. A criminal complaint affidavit alleges that after the DO called his supervisor for assistance, Maradiaga-Carias made threats to assault the DO and advised other detainees that they did not have to listen to the DOs because they were not ICE officers.

The affidavit further alleges that when the supervisor arrived to assist, Maradiaga-Carias grabbed him and struck the supervisor in the head before putting him in a head lock. The initial officer involved attempted to restrain Maradiaga-Carias, who allegedly managed to break one leg free and kick him on the side of the head twice, with one of the kicks forcing the DO to fall backward and hit his head on a brick wall.

During the struggle, Maradiaga-Carias allegedly attempted to gain access to the supervising DO’s Oleoresin Capsicum (OC) aerosol spray canister on his duty belt but was unsuccessful. Additional DOs arrived and assisted in securing Maradiaga-Carias with handcuffs. The two DOs were medically evaluated, with one receiving treatment for minor injuries and placed on medical leave while the other was treated and diagnosed with a mild concussion.

Maradiaga-Carias is charged with one count of assaulting, resisting or impeding a federal officer(s). If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney Justin R. Simmons for the Western District of Texas made the announcement.

ICE is investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Wannarka is prosecuting the case.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime. Operation Take Back America streamlines efforts and resources from the Department’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETFs) and Project Safe Neighborhood (PSN).

A criminal complaint is merely an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

