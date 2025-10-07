New Foundation Unites Hollywood and the Arts Against the Diseases of Aging

ALSAE Foundation brings arts and entertainment to the frontlines of ending Alzheimer’s, cancer, heart disease, and more.

ALSAE exists to ignite a cultural shift, shaping a new story of aging—one where growing older no longer means getting sick.” — Maria Entraigues Alan

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Alliance for Longevity Science, Arts & Entertainment (ALSAE)—pronounced “all say”—today announced its official launch, pioneering a new nonprofit effort to accelerate progress against the chronic diseases of aging by bridging breakthroughs in longevity science with the transformative influence of arts and entertainment.

Longevity science (sometimes called geroscience) marks a revolutionary shift—moving beyond traditional biomedical research that treats the diseases of aging one by one, to targeting the root biological processes that drive them all. By addressing mechanisms like cellular senescence, DNA damage, stem cell exhaustion, and immune decline, longevity science holds the potential to delay, prevent, and in some cases reverse multiple chronic and ultimately fatal diseases at once—including Alzheimer’s, cancer, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and other diseases driven by aging.

“After two decades helping build this field through philanthropic fundraising and outreach, I believe the obstacle is no longer the science itself, but whether society is ready to embrace it,” said Maria Entraigues Alan, co-founder of ALSAE and a lifelong performing artist. “Art moves people and shapes culture, and culture defines society. ALSAE exists to ignite that cultural shift, educating the public about the science that is shaping a new story of aging—one where growing older no longer means getting sick.”

ALSAE launches with a growing coalition of extraordinary creators, scientists, and industry leaders. Cultural Ambassadors include music legend Herbie Hancock and acclaimed actor/director Edward James Olmos. Scientific Ambassadors include Eric Verdin, MD, President and CEO of the Buck Institute for Research on Aging, and Jamie Justice, PhD, Executive Vice President of Health at XPRIZE, and Executive Director of XPRIZE Healthspan.

Founding partners include XPRIZE Healthspan, the Aoki Foundation, and the Buck Institute for Research on Aging. Founding Vision Circle members include Life Extension, Kimera Labs, Open Cures, Intervene Immune, Lifespan Research Institute, and Methuselah Foundation—a long-standing leader in the longevity field that also serves as ALSAE’s fiscal sponsor, ensuring that all donations are fully tax-deductible.

“ALSAE exists to do more than just talk about the promise of longevity science—we’re creating spaces where science and culture collide,” said Gary J. Alan, co-founder of ALSAE. “We’re curating salons, immersive lab visits, and collaborations with the arts and entertainment industry. Our goal is to inspire creators to imagine stories that reveal the power of breakthrough science to free us from the devastating diseases of aging.”

The Alliance for Longevity Science, Arts & Entertainment (ALSAE) is a pioneering nonprofit uniting longevity science and the arts to inspire a cultural shift that accelerates progress against age-related diseases. By bringing together visionary researchers with influential creators, ALSAE sparks a global conversation that embraces the promise of extended healthspan—longer, healthier, more vital lives for all.

