Governor Newsom signs legislation to advance California’s position as the epicenter of global innovation 

California is the national leader in emerging technologies, fostering an educated and skilled workforce able to deliver new scientific breakthroughs that launch humanity into the future. Quantum and fusion — both priority sectors under the California Jobs First Economic Blueprint — are key examples of California’s leadership, with the state leading the way in research and development, talent, and new discoveries.

Quantum: computing capability for the future

Quantum computing has the potential to solve equations in mere minutes that would take existing computers thousands of years to complete — enabling immense potential to enhance medication discovery, improve artificial intelligence tools, combat climate change, and model complex scenarios. Quantum sensing has the ability to revolutionize how we see the world, and quantum communication will usher in unhackable quantum networks.

California is the only state that is home to both National Science Foundation and Department of Energy quantum federal research centers — and is positioned as the strongest in this space. California is producing the nation’s top talent in quantum, is home to five of the world’s top 15 artificial intelligence programs (UC Berkeley, UC San Diego, UCLA, Stanford, and Caltech) and leads in quantum computing research with centers at UC Berkeley, UCLA, University of Southern California, and Stanford, as well as the Google Quantum AI Campus affiliated with UC Santa Barbara, Microsoft’s Station Q lab with UC Santa Barbara, and the Amazon Web Services Center for Quantum Computing at Caltech.

✅ More quantum: Today, the Governor is signing Assembly Bill 940, authored by Assemblymember Buffy Wicks (D-Oakland) to drive California’s efforts forward by creating a statewide strategy to transform quantum research into industry output. Under the bill, the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development will publish a strategic framework, aligned with the state’s Economic Blueprint, to help grow the quantum economy in regions throughout the state.

The Governor is also announcing an additional $4 million budgeted to support quantum research and innovation. This funding was part of the 2025-2026 Final Budget.

“Quantum will define the future — and with AB 940, California is claiming its place at the forefront,” said Assemblymember Buffy Wicks (D-Oakland). “By directing the development of a statewide strategy, this bill ensures we are positioning ourselves to lead in quantum innovation, create good-paying jobs, and capture the immense economic value this technology will generate. I’m grateful to Governor Newsom for signing this bill and to all the partners who recognize the urgency of investing in this transformative technology.”

Fusion: clean energy to fuel the future

Fusion occurs when two atoms slam together to form a heavier atom, releasing a tremendous amount of energy — the same energy that powers the sun. Fusion has the potential to revolutionize the energy industry, help achieve energy abundance and security, and help meet the nation’s growing clean energy needs.

California’s fusion ecosystem is the largest in the nation, boasting world-leading federal research facilities and private investment firms, which serve as primary drivers of the state’s fusion innovation system. California hosts both of the nation’s premier fusion research centers: the DIII-D National Fusion Facility in San Diego, the United States’ largest magnetic-confinement (tokamak) user facility, and the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, the world’s most energetic laser for inertial-confinement fusion, where researchers achieved the first laboratory fusion ignition in December 2022, marking a critical step in fusion viability. California is also currently incorporating fusion into its energy goals through the California Energy Commission.

✅ More fusion: Today, the Governor is signing Senate Bill 80, authored by Senator Anna Caballero (D-Merced), which helps accelerate the development and growth of fusion energy by creating the Fusion Research and Development Innovation Initiative to distribute $5 million toward advancing research and development into fusion energy. This initiative and investment will help accelerate the deployment of new research and technology capabilities that support the commercialization of fusion energy, with the goal of delivering the world’s first fusion energy pilot project in the state by the 2040s, to help achieve the state’s 100% by 2045 clean electricity goal.

“Fusion energy has the immense potential to provide consistent, clean baseload power on demand that will help us meet our clean energy goals,” said Senator Anna M. Caballero (D-Merced). “This is why I am proud to have authored SB 80, which provides an avenue for the state to invest directly in California’s fusion energy economy and help retain talented researchers in our state. By signing SB 80, the Governor has affirmed California’s commitment to advancing fusion energy research.”