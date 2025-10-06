No more loud commercials: Governor Newsom signs SB 576

News What you need to know: California leads the nation in cultivating a positive youth sports culture by training 25,000 coaches, setting a new standard for empathy and equity in sports. SACRAMENTO – Today, Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel...

