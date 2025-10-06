Pandoblox Acquires 3GC Group to Create Comprehensive AI-Ready Data & IT Operations Platform for Mid-Market

Pandoblox Logo

Strategic combination unites Themis data platform with 20 years of enterprise IT expertise to solve the #1 barrier to AI adoption

SHERMAN OAKS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pandoblox , creator of the Themis AI Data Platform, today announced the strategic acquisition of 3GC Group, a leading provider of enterprise IT operations and cybersecurity services. The combined company creates a comprehensive platform designed to address the critical challenges preventing mid-sized companies from becoming AI-ready: disconnected data, fragmented IT operations, and increasing security complexity.SOLVING THE MID-MARKET AI READINESS GAPMid-sized enterprises ($50M–$500M revenue) face a fundamental challenge: they want to adopt AI but lack the clean, integrated data foundation and operational maturity to implement it effectively. Traditional solutions often force companies to choose between expensive enterprise systems requiring $2M+ annual investments or small-business tools that can't scale."The mid-market has been underserved for too long," said Henry Park, Founder and CEO of Pandoblox. "Companies in this segment need enterprise-grade data intelligence and IT operations—but without the complexity, cost, or headcount traditionally required. By combining Pandoblox's Themis platform with 3GC's proven enterprise implementation expertise, we're delivering a complete solution at a fraction of the cost."COMPLEMENTARY STRENGTHS CREATE COMPLETE SOLUTIONPandoblox brings eight years of advanced technology innovation, including AI/ML infrastructure, DevOps automation, and scalable data platform development. Its flagship Themis platform transforms scattered business data from systems like NetSuite, QuickBooks, and Salesforce into unified, AI-ready intelligence with natural language querying and automated insights.3GC Group contributes two decades of enterprise IT operations expertise, having delivered digital transformation, cybersecurity, and managed services to clients including Sunrun, FAO Schwartz, Belkin, and Hallmark Media. Their FlexPods talent model and ITIL-based methodologies provide on-demand access to specialized IT, security, and infrastructure expertise."Our clients will see immediate benefits from this combination," added Park. "They now have access to both cutting-edge data platform technology and proven enterprise implementation practices—all through a single, unified partner."INTEGRATED DATA & SECURITY SERVICE DESKThe combined offering includes:THEMIS PLATFORMAI-ready data integration from multiple business systems* Real-time dashboards, KPIs, and predictive analytics* Natural language querying and GenAI-powered reporting* Built-in data governance and compliance* Deployment in weeks with over 90% cost savings vs. building in-houseData & Security Service Desk* Full-service IT operations and infrastructure management* Hands-on data operations, MDM, and data quality support* Proactive cybersecurity monitoring and compliance enforcement* Identity Exploitation Management (IEM) and advanced threat analysis* Single support channel staffed by specialized engineers and analystsImmediate Value for Mid-Market Companies* The acquisition delivers compelling advantages for growing companies:* Complete AI readiness without building costly internal data teams* Enterprise-grade support at mid-market pricing* One unified vendor relationship instead of multiple disconnected providers* Rapid ROI, with some clients seeing payback in as little as two months* Scalable model that evolves with the business"Whether companies are preparing for acquisitions, scaling quickly, or modernizing legacy systems, they now have a true enterprise alternative—purpose-built for the mid-market," Park said.ABOUT PANDOBLOXPandoblox is a technology company built to help mid-sized enterprises modernize their operations and become AI-ready. Through the Themis AI Data Platform and integrated Data & Security Service Desk, Pandoblox delivers enterprise-grade data intelligence and IT operations at mid-market affordability. Founded in 2017, Pandoblox has served enterprise clients and growing businesses across multiple industries. Learn more at www.pandoblox.com ABOUT 3GC GROUP3GC Group is a leading provider of enterprise IT operations, cybersecurity, and digital transformation services. Traditional IT MSPs are focused on break fix of infrastructure and helpdesk. 3GC fills the gap that most business leaders need to grow their enterprise to include enterprise applications. ITSM is a key component and 3GC does this elegantly to include data and enterprise applications------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Media Contact [Brent Platt] [bplatt@pandoblox.com [202-701-6822]Investor Contact [Henry Park] [hpark@pandoblox.com] [213-985-1724]



