Kandi Cota Brings Surf-Born Color & Comfort to the Marin Fashion Night Runway- as Featured Designer on Oct. 4

KANDI COTA Talking Blue Men's Athletic Shoe

KANDI COTA, the surf-born footwear & lifestyle brand known for color-forward, comfort-first design, will take center stage for Marin Fashion Night on 10/4/25.

This collection grew from paint, courts, and surf—three places I love. For Marin Fashion Night I wanted looks that feel joyful and effortless: color and construction that exudes happy and comfort.” — Kandice Cota, Founder & Designer

SAUSALITO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KANDI COTA , the surf-born footwear and lifestyle brand known for color-forward, comfort-first design, will take center stage as one of six featured designers at the SOLD OUT Marin Fashion Night on Saturday, October 4, 2025. The evening—produced by SONAS with fashion director Charleston Pierce—brings together runway, live music, and visual art at the Headlands Center for the Arts.Kandi Cota’s runway presentation will spotlight the brand’s signature fusion of luxe materials, painterly palettes, and utility-minded construction for men and women. Drawing from Kandice Cota’s childhood across Europe and Asia, early experience as a Macy’s buyer, and a continual practice in painting and design for global brands, the collection translates surf energy and court-sport performance into pieces built for travel, play, and everyday life. At Marin Fashion Night, Kandi Cota will debut a tightly curated selection of footwear and apparel designed to perform from beach mornings and pickleball courts to adventurous city nights—each piece a conversation of color, texture, and movement.“I’m thrilled to bring Kandi Cota’s joyful, wearable work to Marin Fashion Night,” said Kandice Cota, Founder & Creative Director. “This collection grew from my studio practice and years on the road—paint, courts, and surf all folded into shoes and clothing that are vibrant, comfortable, and made to move. Showing at the Headlands—inside this incredible arts landscape—feels like the perfect way to share that energy with the community.”Why Kandi Cota at MFN mattersMarin Fashion Night emphasizes local creativity, craft, and collaboration. Kandi Cota’s presence brings a distinct West Coast perspective—where studio art, small-batch production, and comfort-first design meet. The brand’s runway segment is tailored for a show that blends performance and storytelling: choreography, live music, and visual art will frame each look so attendees experience the pieces in motion and context. www.kandicota.com Event & Ticket InfoTickets are sold out. Media welcome- see contacts below. Doors open at 5:00 PM; the main fashion presentation begins at 7:45 PM, followed by an after-party. Tickets, VIP packages, and full event details are available through Marin Fashion Night’s official channels.About Kandi CotaKandi Cota exists where elevated beach style meets contemporary streetwear—designs made to spark joy. Rooted in a lifelong love of surf and a passion for court sports, Kandice Cota blends childhood influences from Europe and Asia, an early start as a buyer at Macy’s, original paintings, and years designing for global brands. The result is trend-setting, small-batch collections that pair luxe materials and color-forward palettes with travel-ready comfort and practical utility. Each drop is a curated conversation of color, texture, and movement—footwear and apparel adored by musicians, athletes, and adventurous travelers. With meticulous fit, thoughtful details, and a playful design ethos, Kandi Cota makes pieces that look confident and feel like home. Join the Happiness Movement. www.kandicota.com Press & Media RSVPPress wishing to cover Kandi Cota at Marin Fashion Night should RSVP to the event press contact and may request designer interviews or backstage access. Media inquiries for Kandi Cota: kandicecota@gmail.com, call/ text 323.350.2098Event Contact (organizer)Gerry Kelly Marin Fashion Night / SONAS+1 415-691-9865Media Partner https://marinmagazine.com/ ##

