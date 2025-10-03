Pelican Point Media Announces the Release of AN ORDINARY COUPLE 2.0

Pelica Point Media

A moving feature documentary celebrating love, resilience, and the fight for equality!

LOS ANGELES,CA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pelican Point Media is proud to announce the upcoming release of AN ORDINARY COUPLE 2.0, a powerful new feature documentary written, directed, and produced by Jay Gianukos and Susan Barnes, with producing partners Jaclyn Ann Suri, Ike Suri, Karthik Kumar, Jaik Suri, and Kabir Suri.Two decades in the making, AN ORDINARY COUPLE 2.0 revisits and expands on the original 2006 documentary chronicling the extraordinary love story of Orin Kennedy and Bernardo Puccio. In a time when same-sex couples were denied the right to marry, Orin and Bernardo defied convention by holding a “living funeral” at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, unveiling a striking marble monument etched with the words:“Two Hearts, Two Souls. Together in Life. Forever in Eternity.”The film traces their journey from that unforgettable moment to their long-awaited wedding in 2008 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills—just weeks before the passage of California’s Proposition 8. While the political climate was uncertain, their devotion to one another never wavered.Updated with a poignant new epilogue, AN ORDINARY COUPLE 2.0 brings the story full circle as Orin and Bernardo reflect on the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark 2015 decision legalizing same-sex marriage nationwide. Now, as they enter their 50th year as life partners and their 17th year as a legally married couple, their story remains as relevant, inspiring, and universal as ever.“This team is nothing short of unstoppable,” says producer Jaclyn Suri of Pelican Point Media. “Audiences will gasp, laugh, cry, and ultimately walk away with a renewed belief in the power of love and resilience. This film isn’t just about Orin and Bernardo—it’s about the LGBTQ+ community’s journey, and the courage it takes to live authentically.”Pelican Point Media, known for delivering critically acclaimed films across genres from horror to drama and comedy, is honored to partner with filmmakers Jay Gianukos and Susan Barnes on a project that celebrates both personal triumph and cultural progress.AN ORDINARY COUPLE 2.0 is more than a documentary—it is a testament to love’s ability to endure in the face of adversity, a tribute to the LGBTQ+ community’s ongoing fight for equality, and a reminder that even the most ordinary couples can lead extraordinary lives.CONTACT:Jaclyn SuriPelican Point Media949-285-2555Jaclyn@PelicanPointMedia.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.