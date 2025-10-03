PMI Puget Sound Announces Professional Development Days Oct 24–25, 2025 with Keynote Rich Sheridan

Rich Sheridan, CEO of Menlo Innovations Puget Sound Chapter PMI

Two-day conference at The Westin Seattle with keynote Rich Sheridan, CEO of Menlo Innovations, & interactive tracks on project management, AI, & PMO leadership

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PMI Puget Sound Chapter Announces Professional Development Days 2025 Featuring Industry Leaders in AI, Leadership, and Project Management InnovationTwo-day event at The Westin Seattle brings together 300+ project professionals for cutting-edge workshops and networkingThe Project Management Institute (PMI) Puget Sound Chapter today announced its Professional Development Days (PDD) 2025, a premier two-day conference featuring eight industry-leading speakers and workshop instructors. The event will take place October 24-25, 2025, at The Westin Seattle, bringing together more than 300 project management professionals from across the Pacific Northwest.Keynote Speaker Spotlights Innovation and Joy at WorkThe conference opens with keynote speaker Rich Sheridan, co-founder and Chief Storyteller of Menlo Innovations, author of Joy, Inc. and Chief Joy Officer. Sheridan will share insights on how joy at work fuels performance and drives organizational success, drawing from two decades of building people-centered workplaces that attract global leadership attention."We're thrilled to bring Rich Sheridan to Seattle," said Tricia Diamond, Vice President of Professional Development for the Puget Sound Chapter. "His approach to creating joyful, innovative workplaces aligns perfectly with our commitment to advancing project management excellence through both technical skills and leadership development."Comprehensive Workshop Program Addresses Critical Industry TrendsPDD 2025's workshop lineup addresses the most pressing challenges and opportunities in modern project management:Artificial Intelligence Focus:• Ravi Prasad (Huron Consulting Group) leading "How Agentic AI is Redefining the Future of Project Management"• Dan Baldwin (AI Governance Specialist) presenting "Project Managers and AI Implementations: YOU are the Control"Leadership and Team Development:• Kevin Lavering (Leadership Coach) facilitating "Core Humility: Your Leadership Journey"• Greg Lindley (Gamification Expert) presenting "Gamifying Project Management for Your Team"• Jeff Crowl (Agile Storytelling Coach) leading "Agile Storytelling: Spooky Edition"Professional Development and PMO Excellence:• Ben Yuan (Amazon Web Services) conducting "PMP Success: Inside the PMI Bootcamp Experience"• Tricia Diamond (PMI Puget Sound VP, PMO Consultant) facilitating "PMO Simulation: Standing Up a PMO in a Post-Crisis City"Distinguished Faculty Brings Real-World ExpertiseThe workshop instructors represent a diverse range of expertise spanning Fortune 500 companies, consulting firms, and specialized coaching practices:• Ben Yuan brings 20+ years of project/program management experience from Amazon Web Services, with deep expertise in IT, training, and business delivery• Ravi Prasad offers over 20 years of digital transformation leadership, including senior roles at IBM and Huron Consulting• Dan Baldwin combines PMP and CISA certifications with extensive experience in risk management and enterprise delivery• Kevin Lavering specializes in developing trust, resilience, and organizational performance in leadership roles• Greg Lindley has held senior positions in technology operations, customer experience, and vendor management• Jeff Crowl bridges Agile methodology with communication excellence as a specialist coach• Tricia Diamond serves as VP of Professional Development for PMI Puget Sound while maintaining an active international PMO consulting practiceProfessional Development Units and Networking OpportunitiesAll workshop sessions provide valuable Professional Development Units (PDUs) required for PMP and other PMI certification maintenance. The event format encourages extensive networking among the 300+ attendees, creating opportunities for knowledge sharing, career advancement, and professional relationship building.Early Registration Incentive AvailableConference organizers are offering early-bird pricing with a $100 discount for registrations completed by September 30, 2025. This limited-time offer reflects the chapter's commitment to making high-quality professional development accessible to the broader project management community.About PMI Puget Sound ChapterThe PMI Puget Sound Chapter serves project management professionals throughout the greater Seattle metropolitan area and Pacific Northwest region. As part of the global Project Management Institute network, the chapter provides educational programs, networking opportunities, and professional development resources to support career advancement and industry best practices.The chapter's Professional Development Days represents its flagship annual event, consistently drawing regional and national speakers to address emerging trends and practical applications in project management, program management, and organizational leadership.Registration and Event DetailsEvent: PMI Puget Sound Professional Development Days 2025 Dates: October 24-25, 2025Location: The Westin SeattleExpected Attendance: 300+ project management professionalsRegistrationMedia ContactFor interview opportunities, additional speaker information, or media credentials, please contact:Tricia Diamond, Vice President of Professional DevelopmentPMI Puget Sound Chapterprofessionaldevelopment@pugetsoundpmi.orgAdditional InformationMore information about PMI Puget Sound Professional Development Days 2025, including detailed session descriptions, speaker biographies, and registration details, is available at pugetsoundpmi.org .Follow event updates on LinkedIn using hashtags #PMI #ProjectManagement #SeattleEvents #PDUs #Leadership #Agile #AI #PMO #ProfessionalDevelopmentThe Project Management Institute (PMI) is the world's leading association for the project management profession, with more than 3 million members and credential holders worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.