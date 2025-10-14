U Move 2 Nominated for Prestigious 'Moving and Storage Company of the Year'

U MOVE 2 AWARD MOVERS OF THE YEAR U MOVE 2 LOGO FREE BINDING MOVING ESTIMATE FREE ESTIMATE BY U MOVE 2

U Move 2 is one of the fastest-growing moving and storage companies in the United States

PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The nomination is a testament to U Move 2 's commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction in a rapidly competitive industry. Known for its rapid expansion and dedication to providing seamless moving and storage solutions, the company has quickly established itself as a national leader."We are incredibly honored and proud to receive this nomination from APMCUS," said Joe Duran And Junior Cline, CEO's of U Move 2. "This recognition reflects the hard work of our entire team, who strive every day to make the moving process as stress-free as possible for our customers. Being recognized by a respected organization like APMCUS validates our focus on quality service and innovation."U Move 2's impressive growth has been mirrored by its exceptional customer feedback. The company proudly maintains one of the highest ratings across multiple consumer affair affiliates, highlighting its dedication to transparent, reliable, and professional service.The winner of the Moving and Storage Company of the Year award will be announced at the annual APMCUS industry gala on November 15, 2025 in Orlando, Florida.About U Move 2U Move 2 is one of the fastest-growing moving and storage companies in the United States, offering comprehensive, reliable, and highly-rated services for local and long-distance moves. Dedicated to customer satisfaction, U Move 2 aims to redefine the moving experience through professionalism, efficiency, and transparency.About America's Professional Moving Company of United States (APMCUS)APMCUS is a premier professional organization dedicated to recognizing and promoting excellence within the American moving and storage industry. APMCUS sets the standard for quality service, ethical business practices, and customer care among moving companies nationwide.Contact Information For "U Move 2"Legal Name: U MOVE 2Contact # (8333) U-MOVE-2Website: www.UMove2.Com Email: Support@UMove2.Com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.