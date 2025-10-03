Pinewood Leather & Collar Brings Calm and Luxury to Holiday Gifting With the First Truly Luxury Dog Seatbelt

Pinewood Leather & Collar (Logo) Product #1 Product #2

Pinewood Leather redefines pet travel with handcrafted seatbelt tethers - secure, stylish, and the perfect holiday gift.

NY, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- During a holiday season that is highlighted by the desire to provide gifts that will continue to bless the receiver with lasting memories, Pinewood Leather & Collar presents a means of offering peace, safety, and style in every car ride with a dog. The handcrafted leather dog seatbelt, - the first true luxury dog seatbelt - is quickly becoming one of the more giftable items of the year for dog lovers, as timeless as a candle or handbag, specifically designed for use on the road.Absolutely made from imported leather and quality hardware, Pinewood's seatbelt tether is designed to elevate each and every everyday car ride into a peaceful experience - one with a driver enjoying a long drive, aware of the dog's secure placement, and comfortable surroundings. So much right now craves quiet, personal, and experience-based moments in time, the combination of quality craftsmanship and function even transgresses time through any travel time, transforming it from a simple travel accessory to a keepsake from experience valued journey shared!Currently sold at certain select boutiques and Woof Gang Brentwood in Tennessee, Pinewood Leather & Collar is gaining traction with selective dog owners as well as retailers. This October they are also participating in the Urban Dog Bar's birthday event in Nashville, engaging directly with their growing target market of fashionable, experience-driven dog owners.As the holidays arrive, the Pinewood Leather & Collar seatbelt tether is starting to make an impression not just as a new pet travel solution, but as a luxury gift for a dog owner - the perfect combination of beauty, function, and thoughtfulness under the tree.About Pinewood Leather & CollarPinewood Leather & Collar is based in Nashville, TN, and designs luxurious leather dog travel gear that marries the artistry of quality craftsmanship with modern function. They focus on stylish journeys with calmness in mind and are changing the way pet owners travel with their dogs.Contact:Patrick HeenanPatrick@pinewoodleather.com931 624-5017

