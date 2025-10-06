Putin at Valdai: When Body Language Becomes a Show of Power

Vladimir Putin

Expert Raluca Niță analyzes Putin’s body language at the Valdai Club meeting

We live in a world where a single glance can say more than an entire speech. The Silent Language of Power is about those silent moments that shape the direction of a war or the fate of an alliance.” — Raluca Nita

BUCURESTI, BUCURESTI, ROMANIA, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the context of the Valdai Club meeting featuring Vladimir Putin, nonverbal communication expert and author RALUCA NIȚĂ, known for her book The Silent Language of Power , provides a sharp analysis of the Russian leader’s speech.Vladimir Putin took the stage at the 22nd annual meeting of the Valdai Club in Sochi, delivering a nearly four-hour marathon speech brimming with confidence. Officially, the Russian president delivered a complex speech, invoking figures from Pushkin and Lermontov to Huntington, Leibniz, and Carl Schmitt. Unofficially, however, the scene was dominated by another kind of message — one conveyed through gestures, expressions, and silences that made it clear that, in his view, the course of history was going his way, not as it is portrayed by others.Putin invoked the idea of a global conflict based on a “clash of civilizations” rather than a “clash of ideologies”, even though he once again justified the war in Ukraine as a fight against Nazism, positioning Russia as a pillar without which no geopolitical balance could exist.What His Body Language RevealedDuring the Valdai Club discussion, President Vladimir Putin commented on several international leaders and topics. When referring to former U.S. President Donald Trump, he described him as “comfortable” and “easy to understand.” Observers noted that when mentioning Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, his gaze shifted downward and his lips pressed together — gestures that may indicate contemplation or restraint.When addressing themes of “geopolitical balance,” a brief smile appeared, suggesting an effort to maintain composure while delivering key messages. Similarly, while discussing his recent visit to China, a brief facial touch accompanied his remarks, a gesture often associated with self-regulation in communication contexts.Throughout his address, several consistent nonverbal patterns were evident:• Right hand clasped by the left: a posture commonly associated with measured authority and self-control.• Body leaning slightly to the left: may reflect a controlled, deliberate stance aimed at maintaining equilibrium.• Oscillating gestures: alternating between assertive movements (such as holding a pen or pointing) and open gestures (such as showing the palm or adjusting attire), which can help balance authority with approachability.• Asymmetric facial expression: occasional partial smiles and subtle facial tension, potentially signaling an effort to manage emotional expression and maintain a composed public image.About the BookThe volume explores the body language, facial expressions, and gestures of Russian leader Vladimir Putin, revealing how these nonverbal cues can influence perceptions, negotiations, and even strategic international decisions. Raluca Niță combines the theories of renowned experts – such as Allan Pease, Paul Ekman, Joe Navarro, and Charles Darwin – with an applied analysis of nonverbal behavior from the perspective of diplomacy and political psychology.The book traces Vladimir Putin’s path across his five presidential terms, analyzing how he uses gestures to assert control, instill fear, or subtly negotiate. From the annexation of Crimea to the war in Ukraine, the book offers a unique perspective on how image and emotion can be used as weapons of influence.About the AuthorRaluca Niță, author of The Silent Language of Power, is an expert in political nonverbal communication. She has analyzed world leaders’ gestures for outlets including the Daily Star and Ukraine National TV . She holds double degrees in Law and European Studies, a Master’s in Diplomacy, and an Executive MBA.Raluca is available for interviews and can be contacted by phone at +40 753 506 897 or by email at raluca.nita@oxygencomms.ro

