Marching Maids Celebrates 10 Years of Connecting Families with Trusted Cleaning Professionals Across Southern California

Marching Maids celebrates 10 years of connecting SoCal families with trusted cleaning pros, serving homes from Santa Barbara to San Diego.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marching Maids Cleaning Referral Agency is proud to celebrate its 10-year anniversary of serving families throughout Southern California. Since 2015, the company has grown from a small local referral agency into a trusted name in household cleaning, connecting thousands of families with reliable, background-checked cleaning professionals.Over the last decade, Marching Maids has become a go-to choice for families searching for house cleaning near me in Rancho Cucamonga , offering trusted referrals and consistent service quality.The company’s referral network has steadily expanded, supporting clients across multiple cities and offering Inland Empire house cleaning services tailored to busy households.“With hundreds of positive customer reviews and thousands of successful bookings, Marching Maids Cleaning Referral Agency continues to set the standard for trust and reliability in home cleaning,” said Zach, Founder of Marching Maids. “From day one, our mission has been simple — make it easier for families to find dependable, high-quality cleaning professionals they can trust. We’re proud of the impact we’ve made in communities like Rancho Cucamonga, Upland and communities across the Inland Empire."A Decade of Growth and Community Impact* Thousands of bookings coordinated for Southern California families.* Expansion into 10+ cities across SoCal and Denver.* Hundreds of positive customer reviews highlighting trust, reliability, and convenience.* A growing referral network of independent cleaning professionals, supporting local economic opportunities.As Marching Maids looks ahead to its second decade, the company is investing in expanding its specialized offerings, including post-construction cleaning and deep cleaning services, while also strengthening partnerships with realtors, property managers, and local organizations.“Southern California is our home,” added Zach. “We look forward to another decade of helping families free up time, enjoy their homes, and feel confident knowing they’re connected to trusted professionals.”For more information about Marching Maids and its services, visit https://marchingmaids.com

