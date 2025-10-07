Sensory’s New Voice SDK Delivers Privacy, Accuracy, and Low Power for Edge Devices

SDK 7.6.0 marks a transformation in voice AI—making truly personalized, accurate, and cross-platform voice control a reality for our partners and their customers.” — Todd Mozer, CEO & Chairman of Sensory, Inc.

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sensory, a global leader in embedded voice AI, is proud to unveil the release of TrulyHandsFree and TrulyNatural Speech-to-Text (STT) SDK v7.6.0—a major step forward in customizable, developer-friendly voice interaction. The new SDK empowers device-makers and solution developers to deliver natural, user-defined command experiences with industry-leading accuracy and robust cross-platform support.Personalized Wake Words with Enhanced AccuracyVersion 7.6.0 introduces an advanced accuracy boost for enrolled user-defined wake words, letting users set their own phrase for device activation or task control. Enrollment is fast and user-friendly, requiring 4 wake word repetitions or about 20 seconds per user to create a highly accurate model, with model sizes as compact as 55 KB for a single user and scaling efficiently to 150 KB for ten users. The system supports multiple users or multiple phrases, while maintaining low false accept rates—even in noisy environments and across varied voices. Sensory’s light speaker verification now adds a layer of protection so only enrolled users can activate devices.Improved Android Sample CodeDevelopers now benefit from refreshed, streamlined Android sample/starter code. New features allow direct evaluation of wakewords, natural language commands, and speech-to-text– all in one easy-to-use toolkit. This dramatically accelerates prototyping and moves projects from concept to launch in less time.Expanded Platform Support: STT on 64-bit iOSSpeech-to-text is now supported on 64-bit iOS platforms, responding to top developer requests for richer voice interfaces across mobile and wearable devices. With up to 40 languages supported, Sensory opens broader opportunities for app creators and enterprise integrators seeking hands-free workflows, accessibility features, or custom voice agents.Revamped Documentation for Streamlined IntegrationSDK 7.6.0 launches alongside reimagined documentation and developer resources powered by MkDocs, featuring smarter search and more informative content organization. Dev teams will find it easier than ever to locate guides, troubleshoot, and unlock advanced features—helping speed time-to-market and reduce onboarding time.Proven Real-World Reliability and ImpactSensory technologies have shipped on billions of products worldwide across automotive, mobile, consumer, IoT, healthcare, and enterprise solutions. Recent benchmarking details drastically improved performance and reliability across diverse environments and speaker profiles, grounded in real-world deployment data.AvailabilityTrulyHandsFree and TrulyNatural STT SDK v7.6.0 are available now for Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS developers. Enhanced documentation and sample projects are included with the SDK.“SDK 7.6.0 marks a transformation in voice AI—making truly personalized, accurate, and cross-platform voice control a reality for our partners and their customers,” said Todd Mozer, CEO & Chairman of Sensory, Inc.Contact Sensory to get access to the SDK, replay the personalized commands webinar , or request a demo About SensorySensory Inc. develops fast, accurate, and private on-device AI technologies, powering over 2 billion devices globally from Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Samsung, etc. With more than 60 patents, Sensory's innovations in speech recognition, emergency vehicle detection, voice assistants, biometrics, and natural language understanding span automotive, consumer electronics, wearables, medical and more.

