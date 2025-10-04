Security Self Storage Launches Smart Storage Units for 24/7 Peace of Mind

Security Self Storage launches Smart Units with 24/7 motion alerts for enhanced protection.

SPICEWOOD, TX, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Security Self Storage proudly announces the introduction of Smart Storage Units, powered by StorageDefender technology. These new units are designed to give tenants 24/7, real-time monitoring to their belongings, ensuring peace of mind whether they live nearby or across the globe.Smart Storage Units function much like popular Smart Home devices, providing a direct connection between tenants and their storage units. When motion is detected inside a unit, an instant text message alert is sent to the tenant, allowing them to stay informed about any unexpected activity.Key Features of Security Self Storage & Parking:- 24/7 Motion Detection for any activity detected inside the unit, whether tenants are traveling, working, or living out of state.- A wide selection of storage units in Waxahachie, TX , including indoor, outdoor, climate-controlled, non-climate-controlled, and RV & boat storage areas.- Flexible unit sizes from small (5×10, 5×15), medium (10×10, 10×12, 10×15), or large & vehicle spaces (10×20, 10×25, 10×35) to fit personal, seasonal, or business storage needs.- Account-management app for simplified booking, payment, and account monitoring anytime, anywhere.- Online Account Management for convenient reservations, payments, and unit tracking.- 24/7 unit access for you to grab your items every day, day or night.To celebrate this innovative service, Security Self Storage is offering promotional rates to new customers, with 10×12 (climate-controlled), 10×20, and 10×25 non-climate-controlled units at 50% off the second month, and all other units at 50% off both the second and third months.—a cost-saving advantage during the initial rental period.Positive reviews from our tenants reflect the value and service we strive to provide:“Excellent storage facility!! We have parked our trailer here and have been thoroughly impressed!! They are SO kind and professional. Super clean facility and work with you to ensure you are well taken care of! I highly recommend using them for all your storage needs! Jaimie Hyatt” Serving the Waxahachie, Texas , community, Security Self Storage upholds its reputation for dependable and secure storage services also in Midlothian, Ennis, Palmer, Pecan Hill, Ferris, Red Oak, Garrett, Ovilla, Oak Leaf, Maypearl, Five Points, Forreston, and Nash.About Security Self Storage & ParkingSecurity Self Storage provides reliable storage solutions, combining advanced security measures with flexible rental options. With the addition of Smart Storage Units, the facility redefines how customers protect and monitor their belongings—offering convenience, connectivity, and confidence.For more information or to reserve a Smart Unit, please visit: https://www.securityselfstorageandparking.com/ Address: 3537 N Highway 77, Waxahachie, TX 75165

