KFSHRC Concludes Successful Participation at 2nd Annual Future of Health Europe Summit

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) has successfully concluded its participation, as a Platinum Sponsor, in the 2nd Annual Future of Health Europe and AI in Health Summit in London, where international leaders and experts convened to address the future of artificial intelligence in healthcare.Throughout the summit, KFSHRC’s leadership engaged in high-level discussions on the potential of AI to transform healthcare delivery while safeguarding equity and sustainability. Dr. Björn Zoëga, KFSHRC Riyadh CEO, took part in a fireside chat examining the pathways to democratizing healthcare with AI, highlighting the critical need for inclusive adoption frameworks that avoid disparities in care access.In a panel session, Noor Shabib, Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer at KFSHRC, contributed insights on building resilient and sustainable health systems. The panel addressed pressing global challenges such as workforce shortages, budgetary constraints, and climate-related health risks, with AI showcased as a powerful tool for enhancing efficiency and patient outcomes.KFSHRC’s presence at the Summit reflects the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s growing influence in global health innovation, supporting Vision 2030’s objectives to harness advanced technologies for improved healthcare and quality of life. The hospital’s participation underscores its position as a leader in digital transformation and as a partner in shaping international standards for AI-enabled healthcare.By joining global peers in London, KFSHRC has reinforced its role in advancing collaborative approaches, sharing expertise from Saudi Arabia, and contributing to shaping a healthcare future that is both technologically advanced and rooted in equity.KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 15th globally in the list of the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centers for the second consecutive year and has been recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. It was included in the world's best 250 hospitals and in the World’s Best Smart Hospitals list for 2025 by Newsweek magazine.

