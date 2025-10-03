Colorado Women’s Hall of Fame Announces Call for Nominations for 2027 Inductees

A Colorado 150-Infused Call to Celebrate Recognizing Trailblazing Women Across All Regions of the State

Too often, society has overlooked the accomplishments of women. My vision was to serve as the leading resource of exciting, dynamic stories of women acting as agents of change.” — M.L. Hanson

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Colorado Women’s Hall of Fame (CWHF) is proud to announce the official call for nominations for its 2027 Class of Inductees. In alignment with Colorado’s upcoming “ Colorado 150 ” sesquicentennial celebrations the Hall is expanding its efforts to highlight extraordinary women from across all eight regions of the state, ensuring that the 2027 class represents the breadth and diversity of Colorado’s history, talent and leadership.Reaffirming its mission to honor the past, inspire the present and shape a future where women’s achievements are recognized, honored and remembered, the Hall exists to inspire by celebrating and sharing the stories of women who have made significant, enduring contributions. Inductees have excelled in areas such as business, education, science, public service, the arts, sports and community leadership. Their vision, courage and perseverance have advanced opportunities for others on a local, state, national or international level.A STATEWIDE SPOTLIGHT DURING A HISTORIC YEARAs Colorado prepares to celebrate its 150th year of statehood and the nation’s 250th anniversary in 2026, the Hall recognizes the importance of telling a complete and inclusive story of Colorado’s greatness. This includes honoring women whose legacies are rooted in every corner of the state – from the Eastern Plains to the San Luis Valley, and from the Western Slope to the urban Front Range.“Colorado’s sesquicentennial is a special, once-in-a-generation opportunity to recognize women who have shaped our state’s history and continue to inspire our future,” said Barb Beckner, Colorado Women’s Hall of Fame Board Chair. “Through this nomination process, we are intentionally looking across all eight regions of Colorado to ensure the stories of women everywhere are lifted up and remembered.”The Class of 2027 will be announced in the summer of 2026 as part of statewide commemorations, and honored at the Class of 2027 Induction Gala in March of 2027.NOMINATION DETAILSThe Colorado Women’s Hall of Fame invites the public to nominate contemporary and historical figures who have made outstanding contributions to Colorado while making a positive impact on a wide-ranging audience. Submissions should demonstrate exemplary achievement, a legacy of impact and inspiration for future generations.Nomination Deadline: February 1, 2026Nomination Forms and Guidelines: www.cogreatwomen.org/inductees/nominate Contact: nominate@cogreatwomen.orgABOUT THE COLORADO WOMEN'S HALL OF FAME The Colorado Women’s Hall of Fame (CWHF) was founded in 1985 to inspire by recognizing and preserving the stories of extraordinary women. To date, 205 women have been inducted, representing achievements in every major field of endeavor.Beyond its biennial induction, CWHF extends its mission through traveling exhibits, educational partnerships and youth engagement programs that bring the stories of inductees to schools, libraries, museums and civic institutions statewide. These initiatives ensure that the lessons of resilience, leadership and innovation embodied by inductees continue to inspire Coloradans of all ages.As a volunteer-led Board of Directors representing the State of Colorado, the Hall strives to cultivate broad engagement and representation across the state – from community volunteers and potential Board members to cultural partners and corporate sponsors. Those interested in getting involved are encouraged to contact info@cogreatwomen.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.