TalentGuard Achieves SOC 2

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TalentGuard , a leading provider of skills-based workforce management and talent development solutions, today announced that it has successfully completed its System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2examination and has been issued a SOC 2 Report, reinforcing its commitment to the highest standards of data security, availability, and confidentiality.The SOC 2 framework, developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), is one of the most rigorous and widely recognized standards for managing sensitive customer data. This independent examination confirms that TalentGuard’s internal controls and processes have been reviewed and assessed against strict industry requirements.Key highlights include:• Independent auditors have examined TalentGuard’s controls against SOC 2 criteria.• Processes have been designed to safeguard sensitive customer information.• Security is foundational to how TalentGuard supports organizations in building a skills-based workforce strategy.“At TalentGuard, everything begins and ends with our customers,” said Linda Ginac, Founder and CEO of TalentGuard. “They trust us not only to help them unlock the power of skills intelligence, but also to safeguard their most sensitive data. Completing the SOC 2 examination is one more way we honor that trust and demonstrate our commitment to protecting their success.”“This milestone reflects our unwavering dedication to earning and maintaining the trust of our customers,” said Frank Ginac, Chief Technology Officer at TalentGuard. “Organizations rely on us to help them build a skills-based workforce strategy, and strong data security is essential to delivering that promise.”For customers, partners, and stakeholders, this certification underscores TalentGuard’s proactive approach to protecting data while enabling enterprises to leverage skills intelligence to improve workforce agility, career development, and employee engagement.About TalentGuardTalentGuard is a leading provider of AI-powered, skills intelligence and talent management solutions designed to help organizations optimize workforce performance, enable career development, and improve employee engagement. Trusted by enterprises across industries, TalentGuard empowers HR leaders to build resilient, future-ready organizations by aligning people strategy with skills.

