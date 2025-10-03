CHC BOLD PAC Candidate Denise Powell Lays Out Path to Flipping the House as Control Hangs in the Balance

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amid growing concerns over the harmful effects of the Republican-led federal shutdown, Chairwoman Linda Sánchez joined Latina battleground candidates, including Denise Powell, for a virtual press conference to spotlight its real-world consequences—and chart a path forward with a Democratic House majority.

CHC BOLD PAC, the campaign arm of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, has endorsed Marlene Galán-Woods (AZ-01), JoAnna Mendoza (AZ-06), Denise Powell (NE-02), and Carol Obando-Derstine (PA-07).

Republicans control the House, Senate, and White House, ultimately leaving negotiations around government funding in their hands. When Democrats were in a similar position of power, the government did not shut down.

Now, to flip the House, Democrats only need to pick up three seats. CHC BOLD PAC is supporting four candidates in targeted Republican districts in Arizona, Pennsylvania, and Nebraska, providing a clear path for Democrats to retake the majority in the 2026 elections.

With the federal government shut down under Republican leadership, halting pay for federal workers and disrupting services like health care and small business loans, BOLD PAC’s candidates shared how they are stepping up to offer steady leadership and solutions to working families.

Key battleground districts, including AZ-01 and NE-02, are now open because Republican incumbents have opted not to run for reelection. Latina candidates backed by BOLD PAC are running to bring stability, compassion, and common-sense leadership to these communities.

“With Republicans shutting down the government, it’s women—especially Latina women—who are standing up and saying: enough,” said Chairwoman Linda T. Sánchez. “While Republicans are walking away from the mess they created, these women are ready to lead, ready to govern, and ready to flip the House. They have what it takes to flip their seats blue and will ensure that voters know who was responsible for this shutdown next November.”

“Washington Republicans have made one thing very clear: they’d rather shut down the government than make sure that the people here in my district and Americans all across the country can afford health care. This is completely reckless, and here in my state, that's almost 100,000 people who are going to lose their coverage or have their insurance premiums double,” said Denise Powell. “I'm a fired-up mom that is running for Congress because our communities are really hurting right now, and they deserve better than this mess that Republicans have created for us in DC.”

“My parents fled Cuba to escape Fidel Castro in the sixties. They fled to come to the United States of America to experience freedoms and opportunity, and those are the same freedoms that Trump and Republicans are threatening,” said Marlene Galán-Woods, candidate for AZ-01. “Health care for children, for our veterans, and for seniors is all at risk because MAGA Republicans, once again, chose to shut down the government instead of protecting Americans' health care. It's shameful. So let's be clear, Republicans own this shutdown. I am so proud to be part of this powerhouse group of Latina candidates backed by BOLD PAC. Let's flip this seat. Let's win back the House of Representatives.”

“As a Marine Corps drill instructor, I had the honor of making the next generation of Marines. I know what servant leadership looks like. The only thing scarier than a United States Marine is a mom, and I am both,” said JoAnna Mendoza, candidate for AZ-06. “The oath I took to defend this country does not expire, and I will not sit back while spineless politicians play games with our lives. I will fight to protect health care, lower costs, and deliver for working families across southern Arizona. That's why I am answering the call to serve again.”

“Our families are already paying the price for this Republican shutdown. Monthly health care premiums are rising, and the average enrollee is seeing an increase in premium costs. But here’s the thing, I don't walk away from a challenge. I've cleaned up messes before, and I approach issues head-on,” said Carol Obando-Derstine, candidate for PA-07. “When I get to Congress, I'll never forget who I'm there to serve. We only need to flip three seats to take back the House in 2026 with the support of CHC BOLD PAC and this powerful slate of Latina candidates. I'm ready to clean house and deliver real results for our district.”

CHC BOLD PAC will continue highlighting Latina and Latino leadership across battleground districts, with an aggressive bilingual press and digital strategy to counter misinformation and reach the Latino voters who will decide control of the House in 2026.

