HUGGS Inc. Expands Disaster Relief Operations in Partnership with Leading Agencies in Southeastern Texas

MISSOURI CITY, TX, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HUGGS Inc ., a Fort Bend County–based nonprofit, is an official part of St. Vincent de Paul Disaster Services (DSC) resources for Fort Bend County, operating within the Coordinated Assistance Network (CAN) to deliver case management and household stabilization.The Texas Gulf Coast disaster recovery footprint spans 51 counties and more than 9.5 million residents. Within this region, Fort Bend County is one of the fastest-growing and most disaster-impacted areas. HUGGS Inc. is stepping forward as a last-mile partner — delivering disaster relief vouchers, case management, and household stabilization services to families too often left unserved.“With Hurricane Beryl recovery still underway and hurricane season far from over, localized capacity is essential,” said Patricia B. Taylor, Founding Board Member of HUGGS Inc. “Our Voucher Specialists are trained to stabilize households quickly, using FEMA compliant intake systems and duplication-of-benefits verification to ensure families receive what they need without gaps or duplication.”Household Stabilization ModelEach Voucher Specialist can stabilize up to 120 households annually, providing direct access to furniture, cleaning services, and essential household goods.HUGGS’ disaster intake system captures FEMA registration numbers, insurance claim data, and other aid sources, ensuring compliance with the Stafford Act and readiness for audit. By focusing on Fort Bend County while connected to the larger Gulf Coast response network, HUGGS demonstrates how local infrastructure strengthens regional and national recovery.Strategic Partners in ActionIn collaboration with leading partners, HUGGS is expanding its ability to turn resources into measurable outcomes:• Houston Furniture Bank (HFB) – serving as the primary distribution partner for furniture voucher fulfillment, ensuring families receive quality furniture during disaster recovery.• Amazon – contributing household essentials and supplies to reinforce immediate relief efforts.• Sage Investment Group – channeling hotel-to-housing redevelopments into furniture, fixtures, and equipment (FF&E) that can be repurposed for disasteraffected families.• Green Donation Consultants (GDC) – providing IRS-compliant appraisals that capture the true retail value of in-kind donations, strengthening audits, grantreporting, and funder confidence.Together, these collaborations allow HUGGS Inc. to transform in-kind resources into audit ready, case-managed voucher programs that stabilize families faster and at scale.Call for SupportHUGGS Inc. is seeking funding partners, disaster coalitions, and corporate donors to expand capacity in Fort Bend County and neighboring communities. Support directed now will immediately translate into stabilized households and stronger disaster recovery across the region.About HUGGS Inc.HUGGS Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit headquartered in Missouri City, Texas. Through its voucher-based programs, HUGGS provides disaster recovery, furniture assistance, and home cleaning support that help families rebuild stability and dignity. The organization is committed to ensuring no household is left behind in times of crisis.

