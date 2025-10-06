DERVOS 2025 Returns to New York to Tackle the Grid Crisis with Unrestrained Hot Takes on Distributed Energy

DERVOS is back and bigger than ever.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DERVOS 2025 lands Friday, October 17 on Governors Island, NYC, and the stakes have never been higher. Electricity demand is soaring, prices are climbing, and the grid needs answers now. The DERVOS community has those answers.What started as a Brooklyn bar meetup of energy nerds has become “the unvarnished DER brain-trust” (thanks, Heatmap). Last year, more than 500 operators, utilities, founders, and investors came together to talk shop, without scripts or corporate polish. This year, we’re scaling again — 650+ people, a new home on the Governors Island Parade Ground, and a program designed for maximal signal, no pay-to-play.The centerpiece is four ThunDERdomes:Big DERs for hyperscalers & data centers demonstrates that perhaps it was always the destiny for large new loads to be powered by, or at least enabled by, on-site power systems. (Tesla, Crusoe, Google, Duke)Permissionless DERs like plug-and-play solar and batteries don’t need to wait for utility sign-off. (Pila, Crafstrom, Brightsaver, Critical Loop)VPPs at gigawatt scale. We have a looming capacity shortfall that cannot be met only by generation, leaving VPPs a chance to step up; they have graduated from nice-to-have to must-have. (Voltus, EnergyHub, Xcel MN, Sunrun)Domestic energy dominance & supply chains, because electricity is fast becoming the most important commodity globally. (LG, Heron Power, Impulse Labs)Plus: a “Circuit Breaker” fireside chat session with Jigar Shah × Nick Chaset of Octopus Energy, as well as demos and showcases of emerging startups, including Pila Energy, Rune, ElectronX, Bayou Energy, Paces and more. Showcases include a deep dive into Sunrun’s virtual power plant performance in California and Puerto Rico and a look at Hypervolt’s advanced cloud telemetry engine, UltraGrid, which orchestrates more than 1 gigawatt across 100,000 EV charging units worldwide.Why Governors Island?Because place matters. The Island is becoming NYC’s climate hub — from the restored Building 309 chapel, to the Billion Oyster Project, to Buttermilk Labs and the forthcoming New York Climate Exchange.Who’s behind it?DERVOS is hosted by the DER Task Force , and co-produced with Constructive (the new non-profit behind DOE’s Deploy23 and Deploy24 convenings). We keep it independent, unvarnished, and focused on the people actually building distributed energy at scale. We’re also converting the DERVOS tent into a festival venue on Saturday, October 18 to DER pill the masses with New Energy, a solar-powered music festival.Why it matters:The time is now for distributed energy. Whether it’s powering new data centers, lowering electricity bills, or reshaping distributed energy supply chains, the work on display at DERVOS is about solving problems the grid can’t afford to wait on.👉 Limited, free media registration is available. Contact jamie@nolanstrategic.com for details.

