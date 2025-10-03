Water and Sanitation on Vaal Dam and IVRS slight decline in water levels

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) reports that water levels in the Vaal Dam have recorded a slight decline but remain above full supply capacity. This forms part of the Department’s operational water supply strategy and drought resilience measures to ensure adequate storage ahead of the summer rainfall season.

According to the latest hydrological report, the Vaal Dam has decreased from last week’s 103.6% to 102.3% this week. Despite this marginal drop, the dam remains well above its full supply level. The Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS) also continues to show stability, although it declined slightly from 98.0% last week to 97.6% this week.

Other key dams within the system recorded the following movements:

Grootdraai Dam: decreased from 95.4% to 95.1%

Sterkfontein Dam: decreased from 99.0% to 98.8%

Bloemhof Dam: decreased from 100.5% to 99.9%

In the Lesotho Highlands, mixed trends were observed:

Katse Dam: increased from 91.5% to 92.5%

Mohale Dam: decreased from 88.3% to 87.3%

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) seasonal outlook predicts above-normal rainfall between October 2025 and January 2026 for the central interior and eastern coastal regions. While these forecasts carry some uncertainty, DWS remains on high alert and will apply its established flood management protocols should high inflows occur.

Water releases from the dams will be strictly guided by operational rules and will only be made when necessary to create flood absorption capacity.

To ensure readiness for the upcoming rainy season, DWS has implemented comprehensive flood preparedness measures, including:

Strengthened governance and operational arrangements

Enhanced real-time hydrological monitoring via an extensive gauging network

Improved coordination with disaster management structures

The Department emphasizes the importance of maintaining high storage levels as a strategy to safeguard water security and drought resilience while remaining fully prepared for possible flood events in the months ahead.

Enquiries:

Wisane Mavasa

Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation

Cell: 060 561 8935

E-mail: mavasaw@dws.gov.za

Maria Lebese

Gauteng Communication: Department of Water and Sanitation

Cell: 082 611 9264

E-mail: lebesem@dws.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA