Wellows Prepares to Launch Autonomous Marketing Platform for the GenAI Era

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wellows is preparing to launch a new autonomous marketing platform designed to solve one of marketing’s newest challenges: how brands are seen inside generative AI.As conversations and buying journeys increasingly take place in platforms like ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and DeepSeek, traditional SEO metrics don’t tell the full story. Wellows gives companies a clear view of their presence across AI search — and a way to strengthen it.Wellows is being built on the belief that every brand deserves its own Autonomous Marketer — not just another platform, but a self-learning engine that strategizes, creates, and improves daily visibility across both traditional search and GenAI platforms.What to expectWellows brings together a Visibility Stack of intelligent agents that:1. Map out the exact questions audiences are asking across GenAI and search.2. Expose competitor visibility — showing who is cited and where.3. Create answer-ready content engineered to appear in AI responses.4. Keep visibility fresh by continuously monitoring mentions and refreshing assets.Early beta users have already described Wellows as “a marketing engine that feels alive” — a platform that not only surfaces insights but also takes the first step in closing visibility gaps.The platform is built for agencies, freelancers, startups, SaaS companies, and e-commerce brands that need to prove — and improve — their visibility in the AI era.About WellowsWellows is an autonomous marketing platform being built for your brand — designed to help you strategize, execute, monitor, and optimize content across both traditional search and GenAI platforms. It will identify visibility gaps, prioritize high-impact opportunities, generate citation-worthy content, and maintain it with self-learning updates. The result: always-on growth, without manual guesswork.

