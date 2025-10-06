Worthy Wealth Launches Housing Bonds - Delivering Fixed 9-10% Yields and Real Estate-Backed Diversification

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Worthy Wealth, Inc., a next-generation personal finance platform offering high-yield, impact-driven private credit alternatives, today announced the launch of Worthy Wealth Realty Inc. (“Worthy Housing Bonds”) - an accessible, real estate-backed investment designed to deliver fixed returns and provide everyday investors with a smarter way to grow their wealth.

The announcement comes at a time when public bond funds are failing to deliver the yields or diversification investors expect. Today, the top 10 issuers represent nearly one-third of the public bond market, and most bond funds move in near lockstep, with correlations historically above 0.95. As a result, investors who believed bonds would safeguard their savings remain highly concentrated and exposed to many of the same diversification risks that afflict public equities.

Worthy Housing Bonds offer a different path forward:

• Fixed High Yields: 9% annually in years 1–3, increasing to 10% in years 4–5.

• Backed by Real Estate: Bonds are secured by real estate assets, offering greater stability than public equities or concentrated bond funds.

• Accessible Entry Point: Bonds are just $10 each.

• Quarterly Interest Payments: Investors earn predictable quarterly interest with the option to redeem after three years.

“Worthy Wealth is proud to deliver greater diversification to fixed-income investors while opening access to private credit yields through low minimums and asset-backed structures,” said Sally Outlaw, CEO of Worthy Wealth. “At Worthy, we’re doing for private credit what Robinhood did for equities - making it affordable, accessible, and user-friendly for everyday investors. This is about leveling the playing field and empowering investors of all sizes to maximize their risk-adjusted returns with confidence.”

In addition to fixed yields and asset-backed security, Worthy Housing Bonds integrate seamlessly with Worthy’s RoundUps feature, which automatically rounds up everyday purchases to the nearest dollar and invests the spare change into additional bonds. On average, customers add three extra bonds per month through RoundUps - compounding their earning power over time.

Funds raised through Worthy Housing Bonds will be used to acquire, manage, and improve real estate assets, creating both financial returns for investors and broader impact by strengthening housing markets.

To learn more about Worthy Housing Bonds and how to start investing, please visit www.worthywealth.com/housingbonds.

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Any offer or solicitation will be made only through a Qualified Offering Statement and in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.