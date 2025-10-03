Designating Mark Hall as Chair of the APA Board

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the designation of Mark Hall as Chair of the Adirondack Park Agency Board.

“The Adirondack Park is one of New York’s crown jewels and a cornerstone of the North Country economy,” Governor Hochul said. “Balancing environmental protection while promoting sustainable economic development is key to the Park’s long-term success. Mark Hall has worked tirelessly on behalf of North Country communities and the environment for decades. He will excel as the next Chair of the Adirondack Park Agency and help build a better and brighter future for the North Country.”

Adirondack Park Agency Chair Mark Hall said, “I am pleased and honored to serve as Chair of the Adirondack Park Agency. I thank Governor Hochul for this opportunity and for her outstanding support for the Adirondack Park and its communities. The Adirondack Park Agency has grown under her leadership and today is well positioned to achieve its mission. From my earliest days, I have devoted my life to serving this Park and its people. I look forward to working with my colleagues and all stakeholders to ensure that the Agency continues its dual commitment to protecting the environment and supporting communities.”

Mark Hall was originally appointed to the APA Board in 2020. As a board member, he chaired the Public Awareness and Communication and Economic Affairs committees and served on the Local Government Services and Park Policy and Planning committees.

In addition to serving on the Adirondack Park Agency board for the last five years, Mark Hall has worked on behalf of and alongside Adirondack Park communities for decades. He previously served on the Town of Fine’s board for thirteen years, including eight years as Town Supervisor, where he spearheaded an environmental cleanup effort to remove hazardous waste and industrial blight at a former iron ore facility near the town. He also successfully improved rural telecommunication and broadband coverage and secured Local Waterfront Revitalization Program and Smart Growth grants for the town.

Today, he works as the Town of Fine’s Water Superintendent, where he oversees the water district for a North County community. In 2019, he led an $8.4-million water system infrastructure improvement project for the town, which was awarded “Project of the Year” by the American Water Works Association. He also serves as a board member for the St. Lawrence County IDA and the Development Authority of the North Country. He previously held board roles with the Adirondack Park Local Government Review Board, the Adirondack Association of Towns and Villages, and the Clifton-Fine Hospital.

Adirondack Park Agency Executive Director Barbara Rice said, “The Adirondack Park Agency is thrilled to have Mark Hall serve as Chair of the Agency Board. We thank Governor Hochul for her decisive leadership and commitment to the Adirondack Park. Mr. Hall has consistently brought strong leadership to the board since his appointment in 2020. We look forward to his continued contributions.”