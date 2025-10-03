Trusted Since 1976: Mike Diamond Plumbing, HVAC & Electrical Launches SoCal Deals

The Best of the Southland Since 1976: Mike Diamond Plumbing, HVAC & Electrical Grows to 7 New SoCal Neighborhoods

Trusted since 1976, Mike Diamond Plumbing, HVAC & Electrical brings exclusive limited-time offers to SoCal homeowners — fast, reliable service guaranteed

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mike Diamond Plumbing, HVAC & Electrical, widely known as The Smell Good Plumber™ — today announced a major expansion of its service area across Southern California. Effective immediately, the company will provide full plumbing, HVAC, and electrical services to homeowners and businesses in: Inglewood, Gardena, Costa Mesa, Pomona, Anaheim, Culver City, and North Hollywood.Founded in 1976, Mike Diamond has built a reputation for reliable, professional emergency and routine service across Los Angeles and Orange County. The expansion brings the company’s licensed, background-checked technicians, same-day response capability, and signature “Smell Good” customer care to seven new communities — backed by transparent pricing and a commitment to leaving each home cleaner than they found it.Introductory offers (limited time)To celebrate the expansion, Mike Diamond is rolling out aggressive local offers designed to make important home repairs and upgrades affordable:* $775 off complete heating & A/C system installation* $99 drain cleaning * Free sewer camera inspection* One-year additional warranty on water heater replacement (a $249 value)* Priority, discounted, and premium A/C protection plans — only $99* $49 water audit* $45 off garbage disposal installation* $99 washing machine hose replacement* Free water pressure check* $45 off toilet installation* Free instant water quality test“We started with a wrench and a promise: do the job right and treat people with respect,” said Mike, CEO of Mike Diamond Plumbing, HVAC & Electrical. “Bringing our technicians and our customer-first standards to these neighborhoods means faster response times and better service for thousands more families. And these introductory offers are our way of saying welcome.”Why this mattersThe expansion reduces travel time and improves same-day availability in each new market. Every truck is stocked to complete most jobs on the first visit; technicians wear fresh uniforms and gloves, protect floors and leave homes spotless — the service standards that made the company’s “Smell Good Plumber” nickname a promise, not a punchline.How to bookHomeowners in the newly served areas can book diagnostics, repairs, or installs by calling (800) 446-6453 or visiting https://mikediamondservices.com/ . Appointment availability, pricing details, and full terms for promotional offers are available online or through customer service.About Mike Diamond Plumbing, HVAC & Electrical — The Smell Good Plumber™Since 1976, Mike Diamond has provided residential and commercial plumbing, heating, air conditioning, and electrical services in Los Angeles, Orange County, and surrounding communities. The company is available 24/7 for Emergency Plumbing , offers transparent pricing after in-person inspections, and guarantees respectful, professional service.Media contact:Mike Diamond Plumbing, HVAC & ElectricalPhone: (800) 446-6453Address: 1900 N. Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90068

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.