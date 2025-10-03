EPISEEK Detects Stages I-IV Pancreatic Cancer with Minimal Sample Volume

Precision Epigenomics presents the latest EPISEEK Multi-Cancer Early Detection (MCED) test performance data at AACR Conference this week.

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Precision Epigenomics® is pleased to present additional clinical evidence demonstrating the robust sensitivity of its EPISEEK® liquid biopsy test at the AACR Special Conference on Advances in Pancreatic Cancer Research in Boston, Massachusetts this week.

The test detected pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) with up to 89% sensitivity in a multi-site blinded retrospective study of 303 patients and detected early (stage I/II) PDAC with 61.4% sensitivity – representing an opportunity to detect more cancers much earlier than current standard of care or other leading screening tests suggest.

Poster Presentation #B054 – ‘A methylation specific PCR multi-cancer early detection (MCED) test detects pancreatic cancer' also highlights EPISEEK’s robust sample processing protocol across common clinical practice variables. The test’s detection rate remained consistent across 2 different types of collection tubes, prolonged storage, and plasma sample volumes up to 2mL, but as low as 0.4mL, which many liquid biopsy tests would not be able to process.

"Highly lethal malignancies like pancreatic cancer are often diagnosed at a very late stage, when resection and treatment may have limited benefit," says Richard Bernert, a practicing pathologist and COO of Precision Epigenomics. "Earlier testing using a more sensitive blood-based test could identify cancer patients much earlier in the course of disease, when expert clinicians can change the prognostic trajectory for these patients."

EPISEEK is a multiplexed real-time PCR methylation assay targeting 10 differentially methylated regions (DMRs) altered across 60+ cancer types. The clinical reporting algorithm is updated regularly to include the most up-to-date research related to pancreatic and other aggressive cancers.

