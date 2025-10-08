Award-Winning Green Energy Biofuel Seeks Talented Individuals to Fill Key Positions

Jeff Benton (and family), Director of Logistics, ECB Trucking, a new trucking company established by Green Energy Biofuel Suzanne Yates, Human Resources Manager, Green Energy Biofuel Seth Moon, Operations Manager, Green Energy Biofuel

Good pay, benefits and a family-like culture help attract and retain top talent for the recycling company, which is looking to further grow.

We are ready to bring on the right CFO, Industrial Sales Director and Plant Manager to push production volumes even higher on grease we originate from the market, refine and sell.” — BioJoe Renwick, co-owner, Green Energy Biofuel

WINNSBORO, SC, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Energy Biofuel LLC, a vertically integrated grease collection, processing and organics recycling company based in South Carolina, is looking to fill three key positions with the right people who can help take its operations to the next level. The award-winning company is currently searching for a Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Industrial Sales Director, and Plant Manager for its Warrenville facility.

For the fourth year in a row, Green Energy Biofuel has been named one of the best places to work in South Carolina by SC Biz News.

The recognition means a lot to BioJoe Renwick, co-owner and “head honcho,” who says, “The designation feels good because being chosen for the list depends heavily on an employee survey, so our team members clearly value working here. I think this is because of the culture we’ve created. Sure, we pay well, provide 401k, profit sharing and health benefits, but it’s the feeling that we’re a family that our people appreciate.”

It’s a two-way street though. Employees enjoy working for Renwick because of the culture, but what the staff provides back to the company is invaluable. This reciprocal respect helps foster an environment where people are loyal and want to work, and where ideas are welcomed and rewarded.

Green Energy Biofuel has been on an impressive growth trajectory over the past 18 years, transforming from a small-scale biodiesel producer with a single processing facility in Winnsboro, South Carolina, to a multistate operation providing a variety of services and one of the largest biofuel companies on the East Coast with four locations.

In addition to Green Energy Biofuel being named one of the best places to work in the state, Renwick has been nominated for Innovator of the Year by the South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance.

“We really have a lot of awesome people to talk about,” Renwick says. “The foundation for next-level growth is in place. Now we are ready to bring on the right CFO, Industrial Sales Director and Plant Manager to push production volumes even higher on grease we originate from the market, refine and sell.”

Green Energy Biofuel has focused much attention recently on building out its grease-processing capability and throughput at the Warrenville facility, as well as vertically integrating ReSoil Compost into the business’ recycling operations. This focus left little room for enhancing the performance and services provided out of its flagship location in Winnsboro—until now.

Green Energy Biofuel recently hired Seth Moon as the Operations Manager in Winnsboro. “This guy is a machine, he gets it on Day One,” Renwick says. The Winnsboro site is the location out of which Green Energy Biofuel performs all its restaurant service, line jetting, pressure washing and even industrial tank cleaning. “Seth’s role is controlling a big part of our business,” Renwick says. “Seth is changing the whole company and culture on a level we won’t even know for a long time.”

Green Energy Biofuel has had several employees leave over the years to seek “greener grass” on the other side, but the company has been able to bring them back.

Barbara Clark, the Operations Administrator, was with the company for years. She left, was gone for a few months and was rehired. “She is like fireworks for our plant in Winnsboro—and I shot some fireworks in the parking lot on her first day back,” Renwick says. “And Freddie Reynders, our Service Manager who is great, also rejoined us. It’s like we got the band back together.”

Pairing Clark and Reynders back up with Justin Harris, one of Green Energy Biofuel’s most tenured employees who has risen through the ranks and after seven years is Head of Theft Prevention and Client Services, means the Winnsboro branch is “really stroking right now,” Renwick says. “The energy level is really high. It’s emotional too, since they’re all like family to me.”

Green Energy Biofuel now has a “dream team” in Winnsboro, according to Renwick. “If we had a CFO, larger sales team and plant manager to help carry out our expansion plans, we could really grow,” he says. “We’re ready to hire people and even buy competitors—to kick the tires and light the fire.”

The company’s Knoxville, Tennessee, location services hundreds of grease-collection accounts. The branch hired Kevin Giganti as an Assistant Driver, but he helps with virtually everything—pressure washing, cleaning, oil processing and running collection routes. “Now, with Cal McClintic as our Manager in Tennessee, we have such a positive thing going there,” Renwick says. “It’s the most profitable division in our company.”

Jeff Benton, a long-time friend who helped Renwick build the first biodiesel processor in his garage in 2007 and was hired in 2022, has been recently named Director of Logistics. He will preside over Green Energy Biofuel’s newly established ECB Trucking, whose initials stand for the names of Benton’s three children.

Erika Coman, Green Energy Biofuel’s Organizational Change Manager, recently had a baby and returned from maternity leave. Renwick, the baby’s godfather, is excited to have her back full time. “She’s been riding with me every day for years everywhere I go and knows me better than I do,” he says.

Finally, Suzanne Yates, the company’s Human Resources Manager, was in large part responsible for finding and hiring so many of Green Energy Biofuel’s talented staff members. “I never met a person who works harder than me—until I met Suzanne,” Renwick says. “She is tenacious, and she cares about us so much.”

Renwick hopes to round out the dream team soon once a new CFO, Industrial Sales Manager and Plant Manager are hired. Having the right people in these key positions takes the burden off him to land bigger and better contracts. “I can level up and not always have to get dirty,” he says. “Now I can be running the business, not working within it.”

