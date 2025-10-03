Samantha Cushing and Luis Fernando Guadamuz Bring Raíces Ancestrales Healing Practices to Ukrainian Families in Poland

Our work with Raíces Ancestrales is about helping people reconnect with balance, strength, and identity when everything else has been taken from them.” — Samantha Cushing

WARSAW, MASOVIAN VOIVODESHIP, POLAND, October 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of an international delegation meeting with humanitarian organizations in Warsaw, Samantha Cushing and Luis Fernando Guadamuz introduced their practice, Raíces Ancestrales, to the Polish Women Can Do Foundation (Fundacja Polki Mogą Wszystko). The Foundation, marking its 25th anniversary, serves as a vital hub for Ukrainian and Polish families, providing psychotherapy, language classes, sensory integration therapy, and foster family support.

Samantha and Luis shared their philosophy of natural, family-centered healing rooted in cultural tradition, mindfulness, and movement. Their approach, blending elements of modern and ancient traditions from multiple cultures, was presented as a complementary tool alongside clinical trauma care.

During the session, they provided a comprehensive overview of their practice to Foundation staff, beneficiaries, and community leaders. At the close of the visit, they led a healing ritual and a blessing that incorporated the participants' intentions. Staff and families described the session as restorative and grounding.

“Our work with Raíces Ancestrales is about helping people reconnect with balance, strength, and identity when everything else has been taken from them,” said Samantha Cushing. “To share this with families who have endured displacement and loss was deeply moving.”

Luis Guadamuz added, “We believe that healing is strongest when it is shared. In Warsaw, we saw how cultural practice, intention, and community can open a space for resilience. It is an honor to stand with Ukrainians and Poles in this journey.”

Their contribution was especially timely, as the Foundation faces growing demand for trauma care and cultural identity support among Ukrainian children and families. Beneficiaries emphasized how the introduction of Raíces Ancestrales offered new strategies for resilience, cultural continuity, and community healing at a time when funding reductions have forced program cutbacks.

The Foundation has invited Samantha and Luis to return for additional workshops to reach more Ukrainian women and children, underscoring the strong interest in integrating Raíces Ancestrales into the broader network of psychosocial and family services in Poland.

About Raices:

Located in Costa Rica’s serene Guanacaste region, Raices offers holistic therapies rooted in indigenous traditions and modern psychology. Founders Samantha and Luis blend plant based treatments, meditation, and therapeutic rituals to support healing from post traumatic stress.

